Sections
Home / Business News / May cancel spectrum licenses if telcos are not ready to pay AGR dues: Supreme Court

May cancel spectrum licenses if telcos are not ready to pay AGR dues: Supreme Court

A bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra, S Abdul Nazeer and M R Shah reserved the verdict on the point as to whether spectrum can be sold by the telecom companies facing proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) and how the Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR)-related dues are to be recovered from them.

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 23:17 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

he bench will also give its finding on payment of dues, if any, on Jio and Airtel which have spectrum sharing pacts with RCom, Aircel and Videocon respectively. (HT file photo)

The Supreme Court Monday said it may order cancellation of spectrum allocation if telecom companies are not ready to pay the AGR-related dues owed to the government.It observed that the Department of Telecom (DoT) should cancel the spectrum licence if the dues are at a risk of being wiped out.

A bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra, S Abdul Nazeer and M R Shah reserved the verdict on the point as to whether spectrum can be sold by the telecom companies facing proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) and how the Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR)-related dues are to be recovered from them. The bench will also give its finding on payment of dues, if any, on Jio and Airtel which have spectrum sharing pacts with RCom, Aircel and Videocon respectively.

During the hearing, the bench observed that it may order cancellation of allocation of spectrum, if the companies are not ready to pay the AGR related dues. Telecom companies cannot wipe out AGR-related dues by taking someone else’s property free of any liability, it said.

It said that spectrum trading guidelines mandate clearing of pending dues by seller before entering any kind of sale agreement and if the sellers do not clear their liabilities then according to the guidelines the dues are transferred to the buyer.



The bench observed that if spectrum license is cancelled, it needs to be surrendered to the DoT and later auctioned for higher realization. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the DOT said all liabilities including AGR-related dues should be cleared by telecom firms prior to spectrum trading as per the guidelines. He told the top court that the DOT can seek to recover dues from sellers and buyers of spectrum, jointly or individually.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

At least 15 dead as rebels attack southern Burundi
Aug 25, 2020 00:53 IST
One killed, four injured in house collapse in Nagpur
Aug 25, 2020 00:50 IST
Virus closures send Atlantic City casinos to $112M Q2 loss
Aug 25, 2020 00:47 IST
3 murder 45-year-old man in Thane, held
Aug 25, 2020 00:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.