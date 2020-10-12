Sections
E-Paper
Home / Business News / Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders shares zoom over 49 pc in debut trade

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders shares zoom over 49 pc in debut trade

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders made a remarkable debut at the bourses on Monday with shares rallying over 49 per cent from the issue price of Rs 145 per share.

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 12:57 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Kaleem Ullah Fasihi, Press Trust of India

People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai. (REUTERS)

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders made a remarkable debut at the bourses on Monday with shares rallying over 49 per cent from the issue price of Rs 145 per share.

Shares of the company listed at Rs 216.25 on BSE, a premium of 49.13 per cent against the issue price.

On NSE, they debuted at Rs 214.90 apiece, surging 48.20 per cent from the issue price.

The initial public offer (IPO) of the state-owned defence firm had received stellar response from investors and was subscribed by a whopping 157.41 times.



Price range for the IPO was at Rs 135-145 per share.

Yes Securities, Axis Capital, Edelweiss Financial Services, DAM Capital Advisors and JM Financial were the managers to the offer.

The company is engaged in construction and repair of warships and submarines for use by the Indian Navy and other vessels for commercial clients.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

DRDO fires Nirbhay cruise missile into sea, hits abort after 8 minutes
Oct 12, 2020 12:24 IST
FM introduces LTC cash voucher, special festival advance scheme to increase spending
Oct 12, 2020 13:13 IST
Mumbai power outage LIVE: Power supply to railways restored, says state minister
Oct 12, 2020 13:12 IST
PLA rotating troops on north Pangong Tso, signals disengagement is far off
Oct 12, 2020 08:25 IST

latest news

‘Bound to arise somewhere’: Supreme Court notice to Centre on petition challenging farm laws
Oct 12, 2020 13:14 IST
LTC cash voucher scheme: All you need to know about it
Oct 12, 2020 13:14 IST
Mumbai power outage: Civic-run hospitals affected, minor surgeries cancelled
Oct 12, 2020 13:13 IST
Former India football captain Carlton Chapman is dead
Oct 12, 2020 13:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.