Home / Business News / MCX to launch first bullion index today: All you need to know

Bulldex will have market lot size of 50 and, unlike gold and silver contracts, it will be a cash-settled futures contract, MCX has said.

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 11:47 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Gold bars and coins are seen in this file photo. MCX will launch the country’s first bullion index, Bulldex, on Monday. (Reuters Photo)

Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) will launch the country’s first bullion index, Bulldex, on Monday.

“MCX iCOMDEX Bullion Index Futures contracts, expiring September, October and November, will be available for trading with effect from August 24,” the commodity exchange said in a circular last week.

Bulldex will have market lot size of 50 and, unlike gold and silver contracts, it will be a cash-settled futures contract, thus making it attractive for hedgers and institutional participants, who are hesitant in taking delivery of gold and silver, a MCX statement said.

As a result, exchange is likely to get more serious participation in the bullion futures that will add depth to the commodity derivatives market.



The rally in gold and silver to record highs since mid-March is also expected to be beneficial for MCX. The bourse had recently witnessed its daily trade volume rising multi-fold due to higher prices and increased volatility in gold and silver. MCX had tested bullion index futures trade in mock trading exercises in July.

Bulldex is the sixth product in the bullion complex with 1-kg gold, 100-gm goldmini, 8-gm gold guinea and 1-gm gold peta and the Options on Futures on 1-kg gold is already in place. MCX had recently launched options on goods in 100-gm gold mini contract.

The exchange also has indices on base metals and energy, which will be launched in phased manner after regulatory approvals, it said in the statement.

Gold is considered a safe haven in times of economic and geo-political distress and widely seen as a hedge against inflation. Silver, an industrial commodity, is mainly used in manufacturing and industrial fabrication as well as dentistry and computer motherboards.

(With agency inputs)

