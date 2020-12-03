Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Business News / Merck sells stake in Moderna as Covid-19 vaccine gets FDA review

Merck sells stake in Moderna as Covid-19 vaccine gets FDA review

Merck sold its direct equity investment in Moderna during the first half of the fourth quarter, according to a statement from the U.S. drugmaker on Wednesday. No terms of the sale of the holdings were given.

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 00:22 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Niyati Singh,

Based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Moderna is developing one of the fastest-moving potential coronavirus vaccines. The shot is slated for review by U.S. regulators in the coming weeks. (Reuters photo)

Merck & Co. said it sold its stake in Moderna Inc., the biotechnology company that’s in the midst of developing a Covid-19 vaccine. The shares of both companies rose.

Merck sold its direct equity investment in Moderna during the first half of the fourth quarter, according to a statement from the U.S. drugmaker on Wednesday. No terms of the sale of the holdings were given.

Shares of Moderna fell by as much as 9% as the U.S. market opened, but the stock recovered quickly and was up $2.5% to $144.50 at 10:05 a.m. in New York trading. The company’s stock has seen a more-than-sevenfold surge so far this year. Merck’s shares were up 0.42% to $81.90.

Based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Moderna is developing one of the fastest-moving potential coronavirus vaccines. The shot is slated for review by U.S. regulators in the coming weeks.



Merck, which is also developing its own Covid-19 vaccines, was an early investor in Moderna, investing $50 million in 2015 and another $125 million in 2018. Moderna sold shares to the public for the first time in Dec. 2018. The U.S. drug giant said it had seen a large increase in the value of its investment since it first put money into the company.

“Merck achieved a substantial gain on its direct holding in MRNA over the life of the investment, particularly in 2020 given the substantial appreciation in MRNA’s stock price,” the drugmaker said in its statement. A spokeswoman declined to provide additional details.

Merck still holds an indirect exposure to Moderna through its investment in venture funds, the company said, and the drugmakers are working together on developing new cancer therapies.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India orders Wikipedia to delete map that shows Aksai Chin in China
Dec 02, 2020 21:59 IST
China plays down concerns over ‘super’ dam impacting India’s water security
Dec 02, 2020 20:28 IST
PM Modi discusses cyclone situation with Kerala, Tamil Nadu CMs
Dec 02, 2020 23:11 IST
Yaatra is a new desi AR app and here’s how Reliance Jio is a part of it
Dec 02, 2020 21:36 IST

latest news

Bobcat burned in California wildfire recovers, set for release to wild
Dec 03, 2020 00:56 IST
LLM entrance test: Postgraduate law aspirants for courses under Mumbai university complain of technical glitch
Dec 03, 2020 00:55 IST
Honey trap racket busted in Kullu
Dec 03, 2020 00:55 IST
Himachal: Dissension in BJP’s Bhoranj unit irks party leadership
Dec 03, 2020 00:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.