Sections
Home / Business News / Metals tycoon Sanjeev Gupta to close loss-making Commonwealth Trade Bank

Metals tycoon Sanjeev Gupta to close loss-making Commonwealth Trade Bank

Gupta bought the British-based bank, previously named Diamond Bank, about a year ago, hoping to use it for trade finance within the Commonwealth group of countries with close links to Britain, a GFG spokesman said.

Updated: May 01, 2020 15:05 IST

By Reuters, London

Gupta’s privately-held GFG Alliance, with revenues of over $20 billion, has a wide range of businesses, largely in commodities such as steel and aluminium, but also spanning energy, infrastructure and finance. (GFG)

British commodities tycoon Sanjeev Gupta’s family business has decided to close its loss-making Commonwealth Trade Bank Ltd after failing to revive the business, it said on Friday.

Gupta’s privately-held GFG Alliance, with revenues of over $20 billion, has a wide range of businesses, largely in commodities such as steel and aluminium, but also spanning energy, infrastructure and finance.

Gupta bought the British-based bank, previously named Diamond Bank, about a year ago, hoping to use it for trade finance within the Commonwealth group of countries with close links to Britain, a GFG spokesman said.

But business was difficult and it was unable to raise finance to continue its activities amid the COVID-19 pandemic, he added.



“In an environment of considerable economic and financial uncertainty, Commonwealth Trade Bank’s board and management team decided to undertake a solvent wind-down of the bank,” a GFG statement said.

No lenders or bondholders will lose money, but there will be 35 job losses and its wholesale banking licence is being returned to the authorities, GFG added.

GFG did not disclose any financial details, but results filed for a 16-month period to the end of April 2019 showed a pretax loss of 4.2 million pounds ($5.3 million) compared with a loss of 1.1 million pounds in full-year 2017.

The remaining assets of the bank will be transferred to Gupta’s other financial institution, London-based Wyelands Bank, which also focuses on global trade.

“GFG Alliance has concluded that there is no longer a strong business case to operate two banks in the highly competitive banking market in the UK,” the statement said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pakistan leans on China to remove its terrorists from UNSC sanctions list
May 01, 2020 13:58 IST
CDS Bipin Rawat, 3 service chiefs to address press at 6pm today
May 01, 2020 16:01 IST
PM Modi meets ministers to firm up lockdown-exit strategy
May 01, 2020 13:33 IST
No cricket but India lose No.1 Test spot for 1st time in 4 yrs. Here’s why
May 01, 2020 12:40 IST

latest news

Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani seeks to prove debt plan sceptics wrong
May 01, 2020 16:02 IST
‘Don’t panic’: Jharkhand CM assures others as state’s migrant workers take train from Telangana
May 01, 2020 16:02 IST
MHT- CET 2020 remains postponed, don’t belive in rumours, says CET cell
May 01, 2020 16:01 IST
Non-subsidised LPG cylinder price slashed in metros. Here are the latest rates
May 01, 2020 16:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.