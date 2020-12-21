Sections
Most Indian stocks fall as coronavirus cases top 10 million

Virus infections have crossed the 10 million mark in the world’s second-largest hotspot as India awaits several emergency vaccine approvals. Meanwhile, monetary policy members unanimously voted to keep interest rates lower to battle a recession, overlooking high inflation, according to minutes of the Dec. 2-4 meeting released Friday.

Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 10:47 IST

By Bloomberg| Posted by Mallika Soni,

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India. (Reuters/ File photo)

Most Indian stocks fell as investors assessed heady valuations and new virus cases ahead of the winter holidays.

The S&P BSE Sensex was little changed at 46,966.57 as of 10:09 a.m. in Mumbai, as about two stocks fell for each one that rose. The NSE Nifty 50 Index lost 0.1%. Both measures extended record highs with gains of almost 2% last week, marking their longest weekly winning streaks since April 2019.

Street earnings growth expectations are high and market valuations are at a peak at a time that prospects of growth revival aren’t robust enough, Nomura Holdings Inc. analyst Saion Mukherjee said in a note published Saturday.

“The impact of the pandemic on consumers is large, and credit growth and spreads are far from indicating a sanguine outlook,” he wrote.

The yield on the most-traded 5.77% 2030 sovereign bond rose one basis point to 5.97% while the rupee weakened 0.2% to 73.7263 per dollar.

