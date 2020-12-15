Mrs Bectors Food IPO fully subscribed in just 2 hours: 7 things to know

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd launched its three-day Rs 541-crore initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday as the biscuit and bread maker aims to raise funds to expand its production capacity and investors seek a partial exit. (iStock)

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd opened its three-day Rs 541-crore initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday to strong demand and it was over-subscribed in just two hours. As of 12:30pm, the IPO was subscribed 1.57 times with the retail segment subscribed nearly three times. The initial share-sale for public subscription will close on December 17. Mrs Bectors Food, which had filed preliminary papers for IPO in October 2020, got Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi) nod in November.

The IPO of Mrs Bectors Food, a supplier of buns to quick-service restaurant (QSR) chains such as McDonald’s, KFC, Burger King and Carl’s Jr among others, comes in the wake of stellar response to Burger King IPO whose shares doubled on the day of their listing on Monday.

Here are 7 things to know about Mrs Bectors Food IPO:

1. The price band in Mrs Bectors Food IPO has been fixed at ₹286-288 per equity share of a face value of ₹10 each, the company said in a statement.

2. The minimum bid lot is 50 equity shares and multiples of 50 equity shares.

3. The IPO comprises fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 40.54 crore and offer for sale to the tune of Rs 500 crore by existing shareholders through which the company aims to achieve the benefit of listing on the stock exchanges.

4. Finalisation of the basis of allotment will happen by December 22 and refunds/unblocking ASBA fund will happen by December 23, according to the indicative timeline of Mrs Bector Food IPO, according to brokerages. The credit of equity shares to DP account will likely happen by December 24 and the listing will be done by December 28.

5. The funds raised through the IPO will be utilised for expansion of the company’s Rajpura manufacturing unit and establishing a new production line.

6. As the promoter is not selling any equity, they will continue to hold over 51% of the shareholding after the IPO. After the IPO, the shareholding of promoters will fall to 51.13%, from 52.39%.

7. SBI Capital Markets, ICICI Securities and IIFL Securities will manage Mrs Bectors Food’s initial public offer (IPO). The equity shares will be listed on BSE and NSE. Linus Private Limited, Mabel Private Limited, GW Confectionery Pte Ltd and GW Crown Pte Ltd will be offering stocks in the initial share-sale.

(With agency inputs)