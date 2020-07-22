Mukesh Ambani is now world’s fifth-richest man
The 63-year-old is now worth $74.6 billion, surpassing Berkshire Hathaway’s chief executive Buffett’s $72.7 billion as of Wednesday, according to the Forbes’ billionaires’ list.
Mukesh Ambani, the chairperson of Reliance Industries Ltd, is now the world’s richest man after surging past Warren Buffet, according to Forbes.
Mukesh Ambani has seen a string of deals for his digital business and shares of his conglomerate have more than doubled since a low in March.
All this came after RIL’s Jio Platforms got more than $15 billion in investments from companies including Facebook Inc and Silver Lake.
And last week, Google agreed to buy a $4.5 billion stake in Jio Platforms Ltd, adding to a series of large US investments into an online venture that has nearly 400 million users in India.
The search engine will acquire 7.7% of the fast-growing internet unit for Rs 337.4 billion.
Amazon’s Jeff Bezos leads the list with $185.8 billion, followed by Bill Gates of Microsoft with $113.1 billion of wealth.
Bernard Arnault and family, the chairperson and chief executive of luxury brand LVMH is the third on the list with a wealth of $111.8 billion. Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg is the fourth richest with a net worth of $89 billion.