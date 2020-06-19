Sections
Home / Business News / Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Platforms has won half of 2020 deals in global telecom:Report

Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Platforms has won half of 2020 deals in global telecom:Report

Ten firms including Facebook Inc., General Atlantic, Silver Lake Partners and KKR & Co. have poured a total $15.2 billion into Jio, pending regulatory clearances, Bloomberg data show.

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 20:11 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi,

Jio, Reliance’s wireless unit, last year became India’s biggest telecom operator by subscribers. (AFP File )

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Platforms Ltd. has attracted more than half the $30 billion investment into telecom companies globally this year, on bets the wireless and digital services firm will disrupt India’s massive consumer market.

Ten firms including Facebook Inc., General Atlantic, Silver Lake Partners and KKR & Co. have poured a total $15.2 billion into Jio, pending regulatory clearances, Bloomberg data show. Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund was the latest to invest, according to a statement from Jio on Thursday.

The deals have helped Ambani, Asia’s richest man, make his flagship Reliance Industries Ltd. net debt free ahead of his March 2021 deadline. Jio, Reliance’s wireless unit, last year became India’s biggest telecom operator by subscribers and plans to use its roughly 400 million customers as the cornerstone of an e-commerce and digital business.

“Jio’s platform is in place and they want to monetize it, especially with WhatsApp for its digital ventures,” said Neerav Dalal, an analyst at Kim Eng Securities Pvt.



The value of telecom deals worldwide has declined about 52% this year as the pandemic makes investors risk averse.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Cong leader’s son held for firing at friend sent to one-day remand
Jun 19, 2020 20:47 IST
‘Rs 1,037 cr incentive approved in Punjab under Industrial, Business Policy, 2017’
Jun 19, 2020 20:41 IST
‘I’m disgusted’: Wrestling world rocked by sexual misconduct allegations
Jun 19, 2020 20:45 IST
Poetic vision of Tagore, Iqbal in focus during webinar at PU
Jun 19, 2020 20:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.