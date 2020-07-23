Sections
Home / Business News / Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance breaks into top 50 most valued firms globally, ranks 48

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance breaks into top 50 most valued firms globally, ranks 48

Globally, Saudi Aramco is the company with the highest market cap of USD 1.7 trillion, followed by Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, and Alphabet.

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 19:19 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi, New Delhi

File photo of Reliance Industries Ltd chairman Mukesh Ambani (REUTERS)

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd has broken into the top 50 most valued companies globally after it became the first company with market capitalisation of over Rs 13 lakh crore.

The oil-to-telecom conglomerate is ranked 48th in market cap globally, according to stock market data.

Globally, Saudi Aramco is the company with the highest market cap of USD 1.7 trillion, followed by Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, and Alphabet.

Reliance on Thursday closed at Rs 2,060.65 on the BSE, up 2.82 per cent over the previous day’s close. This gave the firm a m-cap of over Rs 13 lakh crore.



Together with the firm’s partly-paid shares that were issued in the recent rights issue and are traded separately, the company had a combined m-cap of Rs 13.5 lakh crore or over USD 181 billion.

No Indian company has ever crossed an m-cap of Rs 13 lakh crore.

This is higher than Chevron’s about USD 170 billion m-cap as well as likes of Oracle, Unilever, Bank of China, BHP Group, Royal Dutch Shell and SoftBank Group.

Reliance is the 10th highest m-cap company in Asia. China’s Alibaba Group is ranked 7th globally.

The only other Indian company in the top 100 firms is Tata Consultancy Services. As per its closing price of Rs 2,170.75 on the BSE, TCS has an m-cap of Rs 8.14 lakh crore or about USD 109 billion.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to call assembly session soon, claims majority
Jul 23, 2020 19:43 IST
Indo-Israeli scientists to work on 4 Covid tests through voice, breath and saliva
Jul 23, 2020 19:40 IST
Bathinda records highest single-day spike with 58 cases
Jul 23, 2020 19:38 IST
Four more die in Assam floods taking tally to 91; 26 districts still affected
Jul 23, 2020 19:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.