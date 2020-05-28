Nasdaq 100 futures drop after report of President Trump’s executive order

Sections
United States President Donald Trump’s upcoming executive order aims for federal regulators to review a law that spares tech companies from liability for comments and content posted by users, the Washington Post reported. Investor sentiment was also damped by deteriorating U.S.-China ties.

Updated: May 28, 2020 12:21 IST

By Bloomberg| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal,

Although Nasdaq 100 futures declined, contracts on other indexes advanced. (Reuters file photo)

Nasdaq 100 Index futures fell on a report Donald Trump is preparing to sign an executive order that could threaten to penalize Facebook Inc., Google and Twitter Inc. for the way they moderate content on their sites.

Contracts for June delivery on the Nasdaq 100 fell as much as 0.8%, before paring losses to 0.1% as of 2:50 p.m. in Tokyo. Trump’s upcoming executive order aims for federal regulators to review a law that spares tech companies from liability for comments and content posted by users, the Washington Post reported. Investor sentiment was also damped by deteriorating US-China ties.

“US tech stocks are dropping on profit taking and risk aversion, as they are at the forefront of the U.S.-China cold war,” said Nader Naeimi, the head of dynamic markets at AMP Capital Investors Ltd. in Sydney. In addition, there is news that “Trump is preparing to sign an executive order that could threaten to penalize Facebook, Google and Twitter.”

Trump is poised to take action Thursday that could bring a flurry of lawsuits down on Twitter, Facebook and other technology giants by having the government narrow liability protections that they enjoy for third parties’ posts, according to a draft of an executive order obtained by Bloomberg.



Although Nasdaq 100 futures declined, contracts on other indexes advanced. Futures on the S&P 500 gained 0.2% and those on Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.5%. The underlying S&P 500 climbed to the highest since early March on Wednesday, holding above 3,000 level and its average price for the past 200 days.

It’s possible that Nasdaq futures are falling on reports of an executive order, “but the US First Amendment is pretty clear, and the White House has very little reach over corporate behavior,” said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets Asia Pacific Pty. “Most traders I speak to see this as a hollow threat.”

