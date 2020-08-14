Sections
Home / Business News / New norms for core investment cos

New norms for core investment cos

The new guidelines were based on the recommendations of the Working Group to Review Regulatory and Supervisory Framework for CICs, headed by Tapan Ray, former secretary of the corporate affairs ministry. The report was published by RBI on November 6, 2019.

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 01:35 IST

By Shayan Ghosh, Hindustan Times Mumbai

CICs are non-bank lenders holding not less than 90% of their net assets as investments in equity shares, preference shares, bonds, debentures, debt or loans in group companies. (REUTERS)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday announced stricter guidelines for core investment companies (CICs), mandating more disclosures, better risk management and a simpler group structure.

The new guidelines were based on the recommendations of the Working Group to Review Regulatory and Supervisory Framework for CICs, headed by Tapan Ray, former secretary of the corporate affairs ministry. The report was published by RBI on November 6, 2019.

CICs are non-bank lenders holding not less than 90% of their net assets as investments in equity shares, preference shares, bonds, debentures, debt or loans in group companies. Experts have been seeking a review of CIC guidelines ever since defaults by Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Ltd, a large systemically important CIC.

RBI said the parent CIC in the group, or the CIC with the largest asset size, will have to form a group risk management committee (GRMC), which will report to the board of the CIC that constitutes it and must meet at least once in a quarter. It will comprise at least five members, with two independent directors. The GRMC will have to analyse material risks to which the group, its businesses and subsidiaries are exposed. Moreover, all CICs with assets of over ₹5,000 crore will have to appoint a chief risk officer with clearly specified roles and responsibilities.



To address the complexity in group structures, RBI also decided to limit the number of layers of CICs within a group, including the parent, to two. If a CIC makes any direct or indirect equity investment in another CIC, it will be deemed as a layer for the investing company, it added. While the regulation will be applicable from the date of the circular, existing entities have been given time till March 31, 2023 to reorganise their structure

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Facing flak, Chandigarh admn ropes in councillors to tackle Covid
Aug 14, 2020 02:08 IST
Connectivity gets better but parts of India still logged out
Aug 14, 2020 01:56 IST
Montek report to Punjab govt: Punjab’s free power policy highly regressive, benefits only big farmers
Aug 14, 2020 01:58 IST
Maruti Suzuki aims to increase sales volumes of mid-size SUVs
Aug 14, 2020 01:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.