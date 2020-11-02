New rules for home delivery of LPG cylinders. Here’s what you need to do

Oil marketing companies have started a project called the Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) from this month with an aim to prevent identity theft and ensure delivery is made to genuine customers. A new set of rules came into effect from November 1 under which customers will require a one-time password (OTP) to continue the home delivery of their Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders.

The DAC has been implemented in 100 SMART cities across the country and will be extended to other cities later. A pilot project is already underway in Rajasthan’s capital of Jaipur. Under the DAC system, a customer will receive an OTP on their registered mobile phone number. The customer will have to show the OTP to the person delivering the LPG cylinder. This will ensure the delivery is being made to the right customer.

In case, the customer’s mobile number is not updated, the delivery person will update it real-time with an app and generate the OTP. Also, customers who have not updated their details like their address and mobile number will face inconvenience while booking their LPG cylinders. In case of incorrect details, it is also possible their LPG cylinder delivery will be stopped. DAC will be applicable only on LPG cylinders and not on commercial cylinders.

Indian Oil has started a common number for Indane LPG refill bookings across the country. The number, 7718955555, is available 24X7 for the customers. “The current system of telecom circle-specific phone numbers for booking Indane LPG refills will be discontinued after 31.10.2020 midnight and the common booking number for LPG refills, ie 7718955555, will be in force,” the ministry of petroleum and natural gas had said in a release.