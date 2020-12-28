NHAI updates FASTag app to provide balance status to users

The statement said the new feature has been introduced to ensure that payment of user fee is done through FASTag at toll plazas and the waiting time is reduced. (HT Photo | Representational image)

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Monday said it has updated the FASTag app to add a new feature to provide balance status to users.

“With FASTag becoming mandatory on toll plazas from 1st January 2021 and to ensure its smooth implementation, NHAI has updated its Mobile App ‘My FASTag App’ with a new feature to ‘Check Balance Status’ by simply entering the vehicle number,” NHAI said in a statement.

This new feature will help both highway user and toll operator to check tag balance status on real-time basis and eliminate the problem of dispute on tag balance.

In addition to this, the authority has reduced the refresh time limit of blacklisted tags from existing 10 minutes to 3 minutes, to expedite update of the status in the ETC (electronic toll collection) system and show the current status in the app for seamless passage.

The My FASTag App will show FASTag wallet balance status in form of color codes that include green for active tag with sufficient balance, orange/amber for tags with low balance and red for blacklisted tags. In case of ‘orange’ status, the vehicle users can instantly recharge using the mobile app or avail instant recharge facility at toll plaza Point of Sale (POS).

Over 40,000 POSes at toll plazas have been set throughout the country in partnership with 26 banks. The statement said the new feature has been introduced to ensure that payment of user fee is done through FASTag at toll plazas and the waiting time is reduced, which will not only save time and fuel but will also help commuters make a hassle free and enjoyable journey.