NHRC issues notices to IRDA and finance ministry over insurance to health workers

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday issued notices to Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA) and the Union finance ministry over a report stating that the healthcare workers, who are at the maximum risk to contract the coronavirus infections, are facing demands for high premiums to buy group mediclaim policies.

The Commission said that “as Covid-19 cases continue to rise” and the “government offers little clarity” on insurance cover for private healthcare professionals doing non-Covid work, and there is a scramble to find the right policy.

“……while most doctors have a medical cover, the struggle has mainly been about ensuring protection for their staffers. Moreover, as mentioned (in a news report) there is also confusion whether the Rs 50 lakh health cover provided by the Central government for healthcare workers included private doctors, staffers and also those doing non-Covid work.”

NHRC asked IRDA and Secretary, Department of Financial Services (DFS) in finance ministry to submit a detailed report within four weeks in the matter.

It observed – “…in this period of pandemic, what the country needs most is proper health facilities and infrastructure. Denial of insurance claims by the companies to the Covid warriors will definitely bring down their morale and its result will adversely affect the general public at the end. Considering the issue as a case of violation of human rights , the Commission thought its intervention necessary in the matter as the sufferers will be poor citizens who are already under trauma of the Corona virus due to lack of medical facilities.”