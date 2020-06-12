Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Business News / Nifty, Sensex fall nearly 2% as virus cases surge, overtaking the UK

Nifty, Sensex fall nearly 2% as virus cases surge, overtaking the UK

The three major US stock indexes fell more than 5%, posting their worst day since mid-March, when markets were sent into freefall by the abrupt economic lockdowns put in place to contain the pandemic.

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 11:42 IST

By Reuters | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Bengaluru

In Mumbai, NSE Nifty 50 index fell 1.7% to 9,733.60 by 0522 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 1.8% at 32,952.99. (Pratik Chorge/HT File)

Indian shares fell nearly 2% on Friday as coronavirus cases in the country surpassed the UK, adding fuel to a global sell-off in riskier assets over fears that a resurgence of infections could impact economic recovery.

While India has followed moves in many economies to ease its previously stringent lockdowns, the number of daily cases has neared 10,000 this week, driving the total number to 297,535 on Friday. It is now the fourth worst affected country in the world.

The three major US stock indexes fell more than 5%, posting their worst day since mid-March, when markets were sent into freefall by the abrupt economic lockdowns put in place to contain the pandemic.

Other Asian peers too dropped, tracking Wall Street’s decline.



In Mumbai, NSE Nifty 50 index fell 1.7% to 9,733.60 by 0522 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 1.8% at 32,952.99.

“Global scenario is overall weak ... The second wave of the infection is hitting the market sentiments and economies as well,” said Rahul Sharma, head of research, Equity99 Advisors in Mumbai.

“Markets are being driven by the sentiments and current space is so volatile that many investors are getting trapped, we are advising traders to remain cautious.”

The U.S. Federal Reserve this week predicted the U.S. economy would shrink 6.5% in 2020 and unemployment would still be at 9.3% at year’s end.

Standard and Poor’s on Friday revised India’s real GDP growth forecast for fiscal 2021 to negative 5% and said it sees risk of serious local epidemic, enduring financial and corporate distress in the country.

HDFC Bank and Infosys Ltd were top drags in the Nifty 50 index, falling 2.2% and 3.1%, respectively.

IndusInd Bank Ltd was the top loser in Nifty 50 index, falling 5.81%.

Indian investors now await retail inflation data for May due later in the day.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘No coercive action against firms for not paying full salary during lockdown’: Supreme Court
Jun 12, 2020 12:04 IST
52-year-old Malerkota woman succumbs to Covid-19 in Patiala hospital
Jun 12, 2020 11:59 IST
Lockdown won’t be extended in Delhi, says health minister
Jun 12, 2020 11:54 IST
In Covid-19 discussion, Rahul Gandhi says ‘understand my country’s DNA’
Jun 12, 2020 12:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.