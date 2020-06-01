Sections
Home / Business News / Nifty, Sensex surge over 2% as lockdowns ease further

Nifty, Sensex surge over 2% as lockdowns ease further

India permitted restaurants, malls and religious buildings to reopen from June 8 but extended lockdowns in high-risk zones until June 30 as a record high number of cases were detected nationwide on Saturday.

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 10:49 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 2.46% at 9,817.45 by 0350 GMT, helped by a broadly stronger mood to Asian markets, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 2.44% to 33,206.18. (ANI)

Financial stocks led Indian shares higher on Monday, as the country geared up to further open its economy after a months-long lockdown to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 2.46% at 9,817.45 by 0350 GMT, helped by a broadly stronger mood to Asian markets, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 2.44% to 33,206.18.

The Nifty 50 rose nearly 6% over the previous week led by a rally in beaten-down banking stocks.

The Nifty bank index rose 3.9%, while the financial index gained 3.6%.



India permitted restaurants, malls and religious buildings to reopen from June 8 but extended lockdowns in high-risk zones until June 30 as a record high number of cases were detected nationwide on Saturday.

The reopen plan comes as data on Friday showed the domestic economy grew at 3.1% in the January-March quarter, its slowest pace in at least eight years.

Meanwhile, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 2% as progress on opening up economies helped offset jitters over riots in U.S. cities.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Hygiene, social distancing in focus as restros, retailers set to reopen
Jun 01, 2020 12:23 IST
Here’s how to live track Cyclonic storm Nisarga in simple steps
Jun 01, 2020 12:22 IST
Delhi to open hair salons, all shops, announces CM Arvind Kejriwal
Jun 01, 2020 12:22 IST
Senior ICMR scientist tests positive for coronavirus
Jun 01, 2020 12:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.