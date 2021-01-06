Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Business News / Nirmala Sitharaman reviews progress of projects worth Rs 3.6 lakh cr under National Infrastructure Pipeline

Nirmala Sitharaman reviews progress of projects worth Rs 3.6 lakh cr under National Infrastructure Pipeline

During the meeting, the finance minister asked the two ministries/ departments to push infra expenditure by effectively implementing all NIP projects in time and ensure quick resolution of issues in coordination with state governments and other ministries. Secretaries of these two departments were asked to promote investible projects by holding discussions with prospective investors, the finance ministry said in the statement.

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 19:30 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

This was the second review meeting by Sitharaman with various ministries and departments to monitor and accelerate NIP project implementation. (PTI Photo )

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday reviewed the progress of projects worth Rs 3.6 lakh crore under the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP), an official statement said. The projects are being implemented by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation.

During the meeting, the finance minister asked the two ministries/ departments to push infra expenditure by effectively implementing all NIP projects in time and ensure quick resolution of issues in coordination with state governments and other ministries. Secretaries of these two departments were asked to promote investible projects by holding discussions with prospective investors, the finance ministry said in the statement.

This was the second review meeting by Sitharaman with various ministries and departments to monitor and accelerate NIP project implementation. “In the review meeting, in addition to infra spending along with annual targeted and achieved expenditure by these two ministries/departments, various initiatives taken by them to expedite were also discussed. “24 projects worth Rs 80,915 crore under the Ministry of Health and 10 large projects worth Rs 2,79,604 crore under the Department of Water Resources were reviewed in detail along with bottlenecks, if any, being faced in the project implementation,” it said. It was explained in the meeting that despite the pandemic, the NIP has managed to achieve substantial progress.

The NIP was launched with 6,835 projects, which has now been expanded to more than 7,300. Projects identified under the NIP require investment of a whopping Rs 111 lakh crore during 2020-25. Many ministries/departments have shown substantial progress in project implementation and expenditure, especially in the second quarter of 2020-21, the statement said.

In addition, the majority of ministries/departments have targeted substantially high infra expenditure in the current fiscal than the actual expenditure of FY’20. Ministries were also asked to update the National Infrastructure Pipeline dashboard regularly to allow seamless online monitoring.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Health ministry sends experts to bird flu-hit states, no human case found yet
by Rhythma Kaul | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Revoke order for 100% capacity in cinema halls, Centre tells Tamil Nadu
by hindustantimes.com
Afghanistan busted Chinese spy ring, kept it a secret. NDS chief explains why
by Shishir Gupta
Ahead of launch, Centre issues warning against fake ‘Co-WIN’ apps
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal

latest news

FM reviews progress of projects under National Infrastructure Pipeline
by Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Self-controlled children tend to be healthier middle-aged adults: Study
by Asian News International | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Gujarat to get Rs 180 crore from Centre for scholarship scheme
by Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Hit-and-run: Two friends on bike killed in Pune
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.