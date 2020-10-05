Nirmala Sitharaman to chair 42nd GST Council meeting today

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will chair the 42nd Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting at 11 am on Monday.

Minister of state (MoS) for finance Anurag Thakur and finance ministers of states and union territories (UTs) will also be present at the meeting.

In the last meeting held on August 27, the GST Council presented two options to states regarding GST compensation including a special window in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to provide Rs 97,000 crores at a reasonable interest rate and that the entire GST compensation gap of Rs 2,35,000 crores this year can be met by them in consultation with RBI.