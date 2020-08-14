Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant hails ‘Transparent Taxation’ platform

Sections
Updated: Aug 14, 2020 11:02 IST

By Livemint, New Delhi

Amitabh Kant CEO NITI AAYOG, Photographed by 2nd Feb 2017 (Ramesh Pathania/Mint Archive)

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant hailed the central government’s new initiative of ‘Transparent Taxation – Honoring the Honest’ platform. The aim is to ease the compliance for assesses and reward the tax payers. Commenting on this new platform, Kant said, “The new platform will help the individuals to avoid any kind of harassment from the tax authorities.”

“Almost 99% people in India file income tax return online. So the tax department has collected a lot of date over the years. Now the idea is to use all these data and artificial intelligence to find those who are evading taxes,” Kant added. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday unveiled a new platform to honour “honest income tax payers” in the country. He unveiled faceless tax scrutiny and appeal and urged people to pay their due taxes and contribute to nation building.

Moreover, the Income Tax department will adopt a ‘taxpayer charter’ which outlines rights and responsibilities of both tax officers and taxpayers. The tax officers will now be committed to a 14-point charter, which includes collecting “only the (tax) amount due”. The taxpayers will have to be “responsible” and fulfill six-point expectations of the Income Tax Department, including being honest and compliant.



“After today’s announcement, the taxpayers have a right and therefore honesty will be really the key to the future,” Kant added. He is hopeful that this new initiative will be successfully implemented.

“There’s a lot of political will to do it now. You’ll never have this kind of huge administrative and political will,” he further added. “So hopefully we will see a lot of predictability and consistency on tax policies.”

