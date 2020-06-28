No increase in petrol, diesel prices today after being hiked for 21 days

An employee of a petrol pump seen at work amid the lockdown in Nizamuddin, New Delhi on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. (Biplov Bhuyan/HT Photo)

Prices of petrol and diesel were not raised on Sunday for the first time since June 7 when state-run oil marketing companies resumed the daily revision of fuel rates after 82 days.

Petrol is priced at Rs 80.38 for every litre and diesel at Rs 80.40 per litre in Delhi. They were increased by 25 paise per litre for petrol and 21 paise per litre for diesel in the national capital on Saturday.

Petrol will cost Rs 87.14 per litre and diesel Rs 78.71 per litre in Mumbai—the same as Saturday.

Also read: Here’s how to check the latest petrol, diesel rates

Petrol and diesel prices have gone up by almost Rs 10 for every litre across the country since June 7, when oil marketing companies resumed the daily revision.

However, the price of petrol was not raised on June 17.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT.

The freeze in rates was imposed in mid-March soon after the government hiked excise duty on petrol and diesel to shore up additional finances.

Indian Oil Corp (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) have adjusted fuel against the fall in the retail rates that was warranted because of a decline in international oil prices instead of passing on the excise duty hikes to customers.