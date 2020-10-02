Sections
E-Paper
Home / Business News / No lack of consensus over Covid-19 fiscal packages: Finance ministry

No lack of consensus over Covid-19 fiscal packages: Finance ministry

Much higher level of economic and business activities have been reported in the months of July, August and September, the ministry has said.

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 20:52 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A worker holds masks stitched at a garments factory, converted to manufacture protective masks amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Kolkata. (PTI)

Dismissing reports that there is a lack of consensus at the highest level regarding Covid-19 fiscal stimulus measures, a finance ministry official said the recent trends of economic recovery, including the increase in GST collection, PMI index, Exports etc., prove that there has never been any lack of consensus.

“The Government has been aware of the ramifications of Covid-19 pandemic and that is the reason why the Ministry of Finance has been proactively and continuously taking measures to provide support to those who need it the most in a holistic manner and those measures are yielding results,” an official said.

“While reading the report card of the Government’s comprehensive measures against the challenges of Covid-19, one must acknowledge the swiftness with which the Government formulated and implemented two major Stimulus Packages - Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP) on March 26, 2020 and Aatmnirbhar Bharat Package (ANBP) on May 12, 2020 - a special economic and comprehensive package of Rs. 20 lakh crore - equivalent to 10 per cent of India’s GDP ,” the official added.

The phased relaxation of the lockdown, which is still going on, along with several packages announced from time to time has resulted in much higher level of economic and business activities in the months of July, August and September, the ministry has said. This is evident in growth of high frequency indicators like PMI Manufacturing, index of eight core industries, GST collections E-way bills, Kharif sowing, power consumption, railway freight, cargo traffic and passenger vehicle sales, the ministry said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Yogi Adityanath suspends Hathras SP, wants narco-analysis tests
Oct 02, 2020 22:13 IST
‘Would’ve sacked army chief...’: Imran Khan takes on Nawaz Sharif
Oct 02, 2020 21:54 IST
CSK vs SRH Live: Abdul Samad picks maiden wicket, Jadhav gone
Oct 02, 2020 22:21 IST
Hathras: Making a mockery of the idea of justice
Oct 02, 2020 19:58 IST

latest news

US Congressman introduces ‘Bipartisan Resolution’ to honour Mahatma Gandhi
Oct 02, 2020 22:19 IST
Kalyan to get rehab centre for treatment after Covid recovery
Oct 02, 2020 22:18 IST
Man dupes 80-year-old woman in Navi Mumbai, flees with gold chain
Oct 02, 2020 22:17 IST
Indian-origin billionaire brothers from UK buy retail giant Asda
Oct 02, 2020 22:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.