No proposal to merge CBDT, CBIC, says govt

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 07:34 IST

By HT Correspondents, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Both boards are part of the Department of Revenue under the ministry of finance. (PTI file photo)

The finance ministry on Monday said in a statement that the government has no proposal to merge the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) and Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC).

“Government has no proposal to merge two Boards created under the Central Boards of Revenue Act, 1963,” it said in a statement after a news item appeared in certain sections of media that the government was considering merging the two boards.

It said that the proposal was one of the recommendations of the Tax Administrative Reforms Commission (TARC) in 2014, which was not accepted by the government.

CBIC, erstwhile Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC), deals with the tasks of formulation of policy concerning levy and collection of customs, central excise duties, Central Goods & Services Tax (CGST) and Integrated GST (IGST). The CBDT deals with matters relating to levy and collection of direct taxes. Both boards are part of the Department of Revenue under the ministry of finance.



