Sections
Non-subsidised LPG cylinder price slashed in metros. Here are the latest rates

Non-subsidised LPG cylinders price has been reduced by Rs 162.50 per unit in Delhi, Rs 190 in Kolkata, Rs 135.50 in Mumbai and Rs 192 in Chennai.

Updated: May 01, 2020 16:04 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A worker carries LPG gas cylinder on his shoulder for delivery during the nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, at Bhowanipore in Kolkata, Friday, April 24, 2020. (PTI)

The price of non-subsidised liquified petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder was cut between Rs 135 to Rs 192 on Friday across metros in the country for the third consecutive time in three months, news agency ANI reported.

Consumers in Delhi will have to pay Rs 581.50 for a 14.2kg non-subsidised LPG cylinder from Rs 744 with effect from Friday.

The LPG cylinder will cost Rs 579 as compared to Rs 714.50 in Mumbai after the rate cut. In Kolkata, the rate will be Rs 584.50 and in Chennai, it will cost Rs 569.50.



Similar price cuts have also been announced for other cities across the country.

The rates of LPG cylinder are revised on the first of every month.

The price of LPG cylinder had been rising consecutively every month since August last year. This time, LPG price has been cut due to a slump in the global energy market.

Reports of panic buying of LPG cylinders have come in from most parts of the country after the March 25 coronavirus-related lockdown. Retailers have been emphasising that there is no shortage of LPG cylinders in the country as there is enough stockpile of the gas to meet local demand.

The price of LPG cylinders in India depends on international benchmark rate of LPG and the exchange rate of the US dollar and rupee.

The central government has started a new Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) to provide three LPG cylinders free to more than eight crore beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjawala Yojana (PMUY) from April to June this year.

Cooking gas is available only at market prices across the country and every household can buy 12 cylinders of 14.2kg each at subsidised rates in a year. The subsidy is transferred directly to bank accounts.

