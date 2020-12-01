Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Business News / North Asia’s factories gather steam as China output accelerates

North Asia’s factories gather steam as China output accelerates

A separate official gauge of China’s manufacturing released Monday showed exports fueled faster-than-expected activity in November, momentum that’s starting to filter across neighboring trading partners.

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 12:11 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Mallika Soni, Beijing

A worker wearing a protective face mask works on a loom in a textile factory amidst the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak. (Reuters)

Factory activity in some of North Asia’s biggest export-led economies rebounded in November as China’s recovery lifts the region, purchasing managers’ indexes show.

South Korea’s PMI rose to 52.9 last month, its highest reading since February 2011, from 51.2 in October, according to IHS Markit figures released Tuesday. Japan picked up to 49, the best reading since August 2019, from 48.7. Taiwan rose to 56.9, the highest since January 2018, from 55.1.

A separate official gauge of China’s manufacturing released Monday showed exports fueled faster-than-expected activity in November, momentum that’s starting to filter across neighboring trading partners.

The manufacturing PMI climbed to 52.1, a three-year high, from 51.4, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics. The non-manufacturing index rose to 56.4 after 56.2 in October.

Still, the figures from Southeast Asia were mixed. Indonesia’s index notched 50.6, for just its third reading this year above 50, the dividing line between contraction and expansion. Thailand stayed in expansion territory, while Vietnam and the Philippines were barely contracting at 49.9 each. Malaysia edged down to 48.4.

The data also are in line with the Bloomberg Trade Tracker, which over the past two months has shown robust healing from the pandemic, especially among Asian economies. With nearly all of the gauges on the tracker at or above normal range, the dashboard is keeping up the healthiest record in its more than two-year history.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmer leaders meet to decide Centre’s offer, say no state-specific package
Dec 01, 2020 11:19 IST
Night curfew back in Punjab, Covid fines doubled from today
Dec 01, 2020 11:44 IST
Cyclone developing in Bay of Bengal to bring heavy rains to southern states: IMD
Dec 01, 2020 12:17 IST
Arnab Goswami ‘cop assault’ case: Court to hear anticipatory bail pleas
Dec 01, 2020 11:22 IST

latest news

‘America the Beautiful’: Melania shares photos of Trumps’ last Christmas at White House
Dec 01, 2020 12:23 IST
Pakistan players scared of asking for break: Amir
Dec 01, 2020 12:21 IST
IND vs AUS: Finch names three players who can replace Warner in 3rd ODI
Dec 01, 2020 12:23 IST
Heat wave returns to Australia on first day of summer
Dec 01, 2020 12:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.