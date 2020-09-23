Sections
NTPC plans industrial parks

State-run NTPC Ltd wants to attract energy-intensive manufacturing units with inducements and benefits as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat or self-reliant India strategy.

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 04:56 IST

By Utpal Bhaskar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

With an installed capacity of 62.91GW, NTPC has 70 power stations and will arrange infrastructure facilities, such as land, water and electricity, for the manufacturing units. (REUTERS)

India’s largest power generation utility plans to set up industrial parks inside its power projects across the country and has invited expression of interests (EoIs) from Indian firms.

These industrial parks, meant for Indian firms, will initially be set up on pilot basis at NTPC’s plants at Solapur (Maharashtra), Kudgi (Karnataka) and Gadarwara (Madhya Pradesh). NTPC will provide electricity at competitive prices in these plants, helping cut production costs for firms that move in.

“NTPC has invited the EoI from MSMEs and Indian companies for setting up energy-intensive manufacturing plants such as bulk chemicals, ammonia, urea, chloralkali, gypsum and gypsum products, geopolymer, cooling and heating solutions, aluminium, mineral processing (ceramics, tiles, pottery, brick, glass etc.), metallurgical and metal industries (foundries, forging, alloys, heat treatment, steel rerolling, etc.) in the industrial parks to be developed on a pilot basis,” the utility said in a statement on Tuesday.



With an installed capacity of 62.91GW, NTPC has 70 power stations and will arrange infrastructure facilities, such as land, water and electricity, for the manufacturing units.

“The initiative will create industrial parks within the power plants which, besides offering unique advantage of reliable electricity supply at competitive prices, will provide a slew of other benefits such as adequate water supply, accessibility through road and rail network, robust connectivity with internet leased lines, accessibility to township, medical facilities and local market along with various testing facilities which will be co-opted on need basis,” the statement added.

Mint earlier reported about India preparing to offer incentives to producers of high-efficiency solar photovoltaic (PV) modules and battery storage as part of moves to attract global firms that are planning to shift manufacturing out of China. While a package for ₹18,000 crore is in the works for battery storage manufacturing over the next six years, the government is also looking at a similar ₹4,500 crore scheme to attract solar PV makers. “NTPC’s power plants across the country have evolved into economic centres with robust infrastructure system in place. Capitalising on the economic ecosystem developed over a period of time, NTPC is exploring ideas to improve utilisation of land within its plant locations for enhancing economic activity and further contributing to the economic growth of the country,” the company said.

