Sections
E-Paper
Home / Business News / Odisha records Rs 117 crore motor vehicle revenue collection in September

Odisha records Rs 117 crore motor vehicle revenue collection in September

The state government said that the collection has picked up due to the growing sale of new motor vehicles and the collection of taxes due to increased economic activity, particularly in the mining sector.

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 14:18 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh, Bhubaneswar

Odisha’s motor vehicle revenue for September 2020 only 7% less than last year (File Photo)

Odisha’s State Transport Authority has collected Rs 117 crore motor vehicle revenue in September this year.

According to an official release, despite the rise in revenue, the collection is still 7% less than the Rs 126 crore collected in September last year. Odisha’s motor vehicle revenue for September 2020 only 7% less than last year.

“The State Transport Authority has collected Rs 117 crore motor vehicle revenue in the month of September 2020. It has registered an increase of over 31% over the August collection of Rs 89.5 crore. However, the collection is still 7% less than the Rs 126 crore collected in September 2019. This is the lowest margin in this financial year,” the release stated.

“After the easing of lockdown restrictions from June 2020 onwards, the motor vehicles revenue is improving every month. In the month of June 2020, the collection was 15% less than the collection in June 2019, July collection was 18% less, August was 20% less. However, the collection in the month of September 2020 has bridged the collection figure gap to only 7% less than that of September 2019,” the release further stated.

The state government said that the collection has picked up due to the growing sale of new motor vehicles and the collection of taxes due to increased economic activity, particularly in the mining sector.

The revenue collection for the period from April to September stood at Rs 501 crore which is 36% less compared to the collection of Rs 787 crore in the same period of the previous financial year.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Delhi next on NCB radar to launch Mumbai-style crackdown on drugs
Oct 16, 2020 14:10 IST
SC constitutes committee to monitor farm fires in Punjab, Haryana, UP
Oct 16, 2020 14:08 IST
‘Blood-coloured’ clothes found at Hathras rape accused’s house, kin say it’s red paint
Oct 16, 2020 14:15 IST
Indian Army vice-chief to visit US ahead of 2+2 dialogue
Oct 16, 2020 14:06 IST

latest news

KBC 12: Contestant reaches hot seat without playing fastest fingers first
Oct 16, 2020 15:00 IST
Ananth: Audience won’t accept anything mediocre even if it’s free
Oct 16, 2020 14:55 IST
MSP, government procurement important part of country’s food security: PM Modi
Oct 16, 2020 14:52 IST
Bhanu Athaiya dead: There are many, but she was the original, say actors
Oct 16, 2020 14:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.