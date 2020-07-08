Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Business News / Oil broadly stable despite rising Covid cases, regains earlier losses

Oil broadly stable despite rising Covid cases, regains earlier losses

US crude oil stockpiles rose last week, although gasoline and distillate inventories fell more than expected, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed.

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 16:13 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, London

A worker walks past the logo of China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) at its Nanshan liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Hainan province, China. (Reuters File Photo)

Oil prices were broadly stable on Wednesday, recouping earlier losses after rising US crude stockpile data and an increase in coronavirus infections in the United States cast doubts over a swift pickup in oil demand.

Brent crude futures fell 1 cent to $43.07 a barrel by 0832 GMT US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped 8 cents to $40.54 a barrel.

Both benchmarks are set for a fourth session of daily percentage changes of less 1% in either direction.

The US coronavirus outbreak crossed a grim milestone of over 3 million confirmed cases on Tuesday as more states reported record numbers of new infections.



US crude oil stockpiles rose last week, although gasoline and distillate inventories fell more than expected, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed.

“Yesterday’s lull in price action in the oil market is continuing this morning even as sentiment is sullied by renewed U.S. glut fears...the search continues for a catalyst to break oil out of its range,” said PVM analysts in a note.

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Tuesday that US crude oil production is expected to fall by 600,000 barrels per day (bpd) in 2020, a smaller decline than the 670,000 bpd it forecast previously.

EIA crude stock data is due later on Wednesday.

Key ministers in the OPEC+ grouping of oil exporters are due to hold talks next week about the future of their record output cut deal which is due to taper off from next month.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) plans to boost oil exports in August, the first signal that OPEC+ countries are preparing to ease output cuts, three sources familiar with the development told Reuters.

Meanwhile, Libya’s National Oil Corporation said a forced shutdown in production since January was expected to result in output dropping to 650,000 barrels per day (bpd) in 2022 from about 1.2 million bpd achieved at the start of 2020.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Justice League actor Ray Fisher says he could get ‘sued into oblivion’
Jul 08, 2020 16:24 IST
Heavy rain cause deadly floods in Japan, at least 58 dead
Jul 08, 2020 16:25 IST
When Tom Cruise shamed Brooke Shields for taking antidepressants
Jul 08, 2020 16:19 IST
Elephant Ambo lures friend Karisa into sparring match. Watch
Jul 08, 2020 16:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.