Sections
Home / Business News / Oil falls as growing coronavirus cases stoke fuel demand worries

Oil falls as growing coronavirus cases stoke fuel demand worries

Brent crude futures were down 37 cents, or 0.9%, at $42.77 a barrel as of 0042 GMT, and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 34 cents, or 0.8%, to $40.31 a barrel.

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 08:26 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Seoul South Korea

Gasoline demand will be closely watched as the United States heads into its July 4 holiday weekend as many Americans are expected to hit the road. (AP)

Crude prices fell on Friday as the resurgence of the coronavirus globally and in the United States, the world’s largest oil consumer, dimmed the prospects of fuel demand recovery.

Brent crude futures were down 37 cents, or 0.9%, at $42.77 a barrel as of 0042 GMT, and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 34 cents, or 0.8%, to $40.31 a barrel.

Both benchmarks rose more than 2% on Thursday, buoyed by stronger-than-expected US jobs data and a fall in US crude inventories. For the week, Brent is up 4.3% and WTI is up 5.6%.

Increases in the daily cases of the coronavirus, however, globally and in the United States pressured prices. New US Covid-19 cases rose by more than 50,000 on Thursday, setting a record for a third consecutive day, according to a Reuters tally.



“The market has become increasingly confident that easing restrictions on travel and business would boost demand for crude oil, but the pandemic’s progress threatens to derail this recovery,” ANZ Research said in a note.

“The recovery in gasoline demand will plateau until the US economy improves,” it said.

Gasoline demand will be closely watched as the United States heads into its July 4 holiday weekend as many Americans are expected to hit the road.

US gasoline stocks rose by 1.2 million barrels in the week to June 26, according to data from the Energy Information Administration released on Wednesday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

If you love dogs, this tale about a special visitor at an Airbnb may just make your day
Jul 03, 2020 08:29 IST
CDS Bipin Rawat expected to be in Ladakh today
Jul 03, 2020 08:28 IST
Oil falls as growing coronavirus cases stoke fuel demand worries
Jul 03, 2020 08:26 IST
New Zealand mosque shooter sentencing begins on August 24
Jul 03, 2020 08:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.