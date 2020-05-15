Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Business News / Oil mixed as Covid-19 risks offset hopes that crude stockpiles will shrink

Oil mixed as Covid-19 risks offset hopes that crude stockpiles will shrink

Prices have been lifted by more signs that oil output is falling among OPEC and other major producers, a grouping known as OPEC+.

Updated: May 15, 2020 07:20 IST

By Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Tokyo

Brent crude was up 1 cent at $31.13 a barrel by 0115 GMT, after rising nearly 7% on Thursday. (Bloomberg file photo. Representative image)

Oil prices were mixed on Friday after big gains a day earlier when the International Energy Agency (IEA) predicted crude stockpiles would start to shrink in second-half 2020 after surging while the coronavirus pandemic slashed fuel demand.

Brent crude was up 1 cent at $31.13 a barrel by 0115 GMT, after rising nearly 7% on Thursday. The global benchmark is roughly flat on the week after rising for the previous two weeks.

Giving up earlier gains, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil was down 13 cents, or 0.5%, at $27.43 a barrel, having jumped 9% in the previous session. WTI is still heading for a third weekly gain, up more than 10%.

Prices have been lifted by more signs that oil output is falling among OPEC and other major producers, a grouping known as OPEC+. But the market mood remains cautious, with the coronavirus pandemic far from over and new clusters emerging in countries where lockdowns have been eased.



There remains the “risk of renewed outbreaks of Covid-19 ... and question marks over how far OPEC+ production cuts will be implemented,” ANZ said in a note.

Still, as demand increases with the easing of lockdowns to get economies going again, the IEA said it expects crude inventories to fall by about 5.5 million bpd in the second half of this year.

US crude inventories fell for the first time in 15 weeks, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday, dropping by 745,000 barrels to 531.5 million barrels in the week to May 8. Analysts had expected another increase.

Output cuts will boost the trend towards lower inventories.

OPEC+ had already agreed to cut production by nearly 10 million bpd, a record amount, and Saudi Arabia extended its planned reductions for June, pledging earlier this week to slashing production by nearly 5 million barrels per day.

Saudi Aramco , the world’s largest oil exporter, reduced the volume of crude it will supply to at least three buyers in Asia by as much as 30% for June, three sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

OPEC+ now wants to extend overall production cuts beyond May and June when the group next meets, sources told Reuters earlier this week.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Indian Covid-19 vaccine development to be backed by PM-CARES Fund
May 15, 2020 08:21 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
May 15, 2020 03:05 IST
India tops 2 million Covid-19 tests
May 15, 2020 05:40 IST
Live: Covid-19 deaths worldwide cross 300,000, confirmed cases near 4.5 million
May 15, 2020 06:57 IST

latest news

Vidya Balan’s Shakuntala Devi biopic to be released on Amazon Prime
May 15, 2020 08:36 IST
Rs 1,500 cr interest subvention for Mudra-Shishu loans:All you need to know
May 15, 2020 08:34 IST
Global Covid-19 deaths top 300k amid mental health warning
May 15, 2020 08:32 IST
Interest subsidy on home loans extended
May 15, 2020 08:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.