Sections
Home / Business News / Oil prices climb as faith in supply cuts grows

Oil prices climb as faith in supply cuts grows

Brent crude futures were up nearly 1.4 per cent, or 50 cents to $36.03 a barrel as of 0840 GMT.

Updated: May 26, 2020 15:49 IST

By Reuters | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, London United Kingdom

OPEC+ countries are set to meet again in early June to discuss maintaining their supply cuts to shore up prices, which are still down about 45 per cent since the start of the year. (Bloomberg)

Oil prices rose on Tuesday, supported by growing confidence that producers are following through on commitments to cut crude supplies while fuel demand picks up with more cars back on the road as coronavirus lockdowns ease.

Brent crude futures were up nearly 1.4 per cent, or 50 cents to $36.03 a barrel as of 0840 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures was up 2.6 per cent, or 86 cents, at $34.11 a barrel. There was no WTI settlement on Monday because of the US Memorial Day holiday.

The market was buoyed by comments from Russia that its oil output had dropped almost to its target of 8.5 million barrels per day (bpd) for May and June under the supply cut deal agreed by major producers (OPEC+).



OPEC+ countries are set to meet again in early June to discuss maintaining their supply cuts to shore up prices, which are still down about 45 per cent since the start of the year.

The world’s major producers, including Saudi Arabia and Russia, agreed in April to cut their collective output by nearly 10 million bpd for May and June.

Russia’s energy ministry on Monday quoted minister Alexander Novak as saying a rise in fuel demand should help cut a global surplus of about 7 million to 12 million bpd by June or July.

“Russia is clearly committed to continued cuts also in H2-20 so the upcoming OPEC+ meeting on the 9th of June is unlikely to be a bearish surprise like the one that fell apart on the 6th of March,” SEB chief commodities strategist Bjarne Schieldrop said.

Data from energy services firm Baker Hughes, meanwhile, showed the US rig count hit a record low of 318 in the week to May 22, also indicating lower output in the future.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

SATYA MicroCapital raises INR 105 crore equity funding from Japan-based Gojo & Company Inc.
May 26, 2020 17:03 IST
Police excesses for lockdown violation led to 12 deaths: Study
May 26, 2020 16:59 IST
Glenmark to study efficacy of two antiviral drugs for treating Covid-19
May 26, 2020 16:57 IST
Long-jumper Sreeshankar resumes training, redraws plan
May 26, 2020 16:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.