Oil pushes higher aided by dollar amid grim short-term outlook

Oil advanced in Asian trading with support from a weakening dollar as investors weighed a worsening short-term demand outlook against an eventual rebound as Covid-19 vaccines are rolled out.

Futures in New York traded near $48 a barrel after falling 1.3% Monday. Southern California is set to extend a lockdown amid a surge in coronavirus cases, while German authorities are concerned the slow pace of the nation’s vaccine rollout could prolong the economic damage from the pandemic.

Asian stocks, meanwhile, opened most higher, tracking gains in U.S. equities that were buoyed after President Donald Trump signed a $900 billion stimulus package into law. A dip in the dollar also boosted the appeal of commodities like oil that are priced in the currency.

Crude’s vaccine-driven rally has faltered in the last couple of weeks on signs it may have gotten ahead of the recovery in energy demand. The OPEC+ alliance is also set to add another 500,000 barrels a day of output to the market from January, while Russia’s deputy prime minister said last week the nation would support a further gradual increase in production in February.

“Renewed concern over the virus will limit the upside for oil in the near term” and noise around Russia supposedly favoring adding more output in February won’t help either, said Warren Patterson, head of commodities strategy at ING Groep NV in Singapore. Price moves will continue to be driven by Covid-19 developments, he said.

OPEC+ will meet next week to decide on production levels for February, with traders looking out for indications of changing sentiment among its members. Over the longer term, Iranian plans to hike oil output may undermine the alliance’s efforts to raise production while avoiding flooding the market.