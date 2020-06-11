Sections
Home / Business News / Oil reserves build-up saves India Rs 5,000 crore

Oil reserves build-up saves India Rs 5,000 crore

According to the oil ministry’s data-keeper, Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC), India had imported 227 MMT crude oil in 2019-20 worth $101.4 billion.

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 07:06 IST

By Rajeev Jayaswal, Hindustan Times New Delhi

India, which is the world’s third largest energy consumer after the US and China, imports more than 80% of the crude oil it processes. (AP File Photo)

Swift action by the petroleum ministry has resulted int filling India’s 5.33 million metric tonnes (MMTs), or 39 million barrels, of strategic oil reserves to the brim at an average price of $25 per barrel before international oil prices started heading north, saving about Rs 5,000 crore of public money, two government officials said.

Even domestic refiners could stock 25 MMTs or about 183 million barrels of cheaper crude and petroleum products in their storage tanks at a similar price, the officials said, requesting anonymity.Petroleum and steel minister Dharmendra Pradhan confirmed the development. “We took advantage of global crude oil price crash since the beginning of March this year for filling the unfilled strategic petroleum reserves of 16 million barrels in all the three locations —Visakhapatnam, Mangalore and Padur,” he said.

“Beyond this strategic storage of crude oil, Indian oil marketing companies have procured at March/April prices of crude oil of about 8.5 million tonnes [62 million barrels], which is in the floating storage on vessels,” he said.

State-run oil marketing companies and private refineries cumulatively have about 25 MMT of crude oil as well as refined petroleum products, such as petrol, diesel, kerosene, bitumen, aviation turbine fuel in their regular storages, he said.



“These quantities have also been procured during the low crude price period. As a result, about 20% of India’s annual crude oil demand has been procured at cheaper crude prices,” the minister added.

India, which is the world’s third largest energy consumer after the US and China, imports more than 80% of the crude oil it processes.

According to the oil ministry’s data-keeper, Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC), India had imported 227 MMT crude oil in 2019-20 worth $101.4 billion. Anupam Manur, assistant professor at the Takshashila Institution said, “Filling up the existing storage capacity in our refineries and underground caverns was a low-hanging fruit and fortunately, the government promptly acted upon it. However, we missed the trick by not being ready with the Phase-II of our SPR plans, which could have added 12 days of storage capacity.”

“Even now, we could gain by looking at other opportunities for storage - building over ground tankers within India and leasing storage space in other countries such as Sri Lanka, Oman, or UAE. In any case, we should seriously consider building extra capacity to be ready when the next opportunity presents itself,” he added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid-19: Social distancing norms flouted as thousands take out funeral procession in Odisha
Jun 11, 2020 07:10 IST
‘Post coronavirus, US is on its way to a very big comeback’: Trump
Jun 11, 2020 07:07 IST
Covid pandemic: Goldman Sachs to start restaffing key US offices on June 22
Jun 11, 2020 07:07 IST
Oil reserves build-up saves India Rs 5,000 crore
Jun 11, 2020 07:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.