Sections
E-Paper Games
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Business News / Oil rises on hopes for Covid-19 vaccine, declining US crude stocks

Oil rises on hopes for Covid-19 vaccine, declining US crude stocks

Brent crude futures rose $1.01, or 2.3% to $44.62 a barrel at 0740 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures added 99 cents, or 2.4%, to $42.35 a barrel. Both benchmarks gained nearly 3% on Tuesday.

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 14:18 IST

By Reuters| Posted by: Kunal Gaurav, Tokyo/Singapore

Crude stockpiles also fell by 5.1 million barrels last week to about 482 million barrels, industry group data showed on Tuesday, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a reduction of 913,000 barrels. ( Reuters)

Oil prices climbed on Wednesday as hopes of an effective Covid-19 vaccine continued to bolster sentiment, while an industry report showed US crude inventories fell more than expected.

Brent crude futures rose $1.01, or 2.3% to $44.62 a barrel at 0740 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures added 99 cents, or 2.4%, to $42.35 a barrel. Both benchmarks gained nearly 3% on Tuesday.

“There are no signs of a correction in oil markets, with Brent and WTI rising strongly again overnight as oil traders go all-in on a vaccine-led recovery boosting demand,” said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA.

Crude stockpiles also fell by 5.1 million barrels last week to about 482 million barrels, industry group data showed on Tuesday, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a reduction of 913,000 barrels.



Both Brent and US oil prices are up more than 13% this week since initial trials data showed the experimental Covid-19 vaccine being developed by Pfizer Inc and Germany’s BioNTech was 90% effective.

Although oil prices are supported by the positive news on vaccine, the overall fuel demand outlook remains clouded amid re-imposed coronavirus restrictions in Europe and United States.

“Near-term demand prospects remain weak - particularly given a range of European countries implemented Covid-19 restrictions (albeit to varying degrees) which will negatively impact consumption,” analysts at National Australia Bank said in a note on Wednesday.

“Beyond these measures, demand will take a considerable time to recover - as international travel remains constrained.”

Renewed restrictions in Europe and the United States to combat the coronavirus have slowed the pace of fuel demand recovery, offsetting a rebound in Asian economies where consumption has almost returned to pre-Covid levels.

“I believe the market will look for evidence of demand recovery before prices really kick up seriously higher,” said Sukrit Vijayakar, director of energy consultancy Trifecta.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Centre takes 1st step to level the field; to set ground rules for OTT, online news
Nov 11, 2020 14:17 IST
India, China agree on 3-step disengagement plan in Pangong lake area: Report
Nov 11, 2020 14:02 IST
‘Nitish to be CM, no confusion’: Sushil Modi after NDA win in Bihar polls
Nov 11, 2020 13:53 IST
Arnab bail plea hearing: ‘Power to re-investigate wrongly used’, SC told
Nov 11, 2020 12:38 IST

latest news

Some big, early shifts on immigration expected under Biden
Nov 11, 2020 14:33 IST
Did you know that Deepika was Imtiaz Ali’s first choice for Rockstar?
Nov 11, 2020 14:28 IST
Ranbir, Alia spotted at a dubbing studio, fans say ‘excited for Brahmastra’
Nov 11, 2020 14:27 IST
Only green crackers to be sold in Uttarakhand’s 6 major cities
Nov 11, 2020 14:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.