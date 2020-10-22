Sections
Oil slips on weaker demand outlook after US gasoline stocks build

US gasoline stocks rose by 1.9 million barrels in the week to Oct. 16, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said, compared with expectations for a 1.8 million-barrel drop.

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 09:11 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Melbourne

A pump jack operates in front of a drilling rig at sunset in an oil field in Midland, Texas US. (Reuters File Photo )

Oil prices dropped in early trade on Thursday, adding to heavy losses overnight, after a build in US gasoline inventories pointed to a deteriorating outlook for fuel demand as coronavirus cases soar in North America and Europe.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 27 cents, or 0.7%, to $39.76 a barrel at 0127 GMT, after skidding 4% on Wednesday.

Brent crude futures retreated 21 cents, or 0.5%, to $41.52 a barrel after sliding 3.3% on Wednesday.

US gasoline stocks rose by 1.9 million barrels in the week to Oct. 16, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said, compared with expectations for a 1.8 million-barrel drop.



Overall product supplied, a proxy for demand, averaged 18.3 million barrels per day in the four weeks to Oct. 16, the EIA said - down 13% from the same period a year earlier.

“The latest EIA report showed an unexpected increase in gasoline inventories, which came at the same time as reduced gasoline output because of refinery outages due to Hurricane Delta. So the implication is gasoline demand is pretty soft,” said Lachlan Shaw, head of commodity research at National Australia Bank.

With new daily Covid-19 infections hitting records in several US states and in Europe, new lockdowns and China’s clampdown on outbound travel to help stem the spread of the disease bode ill for fuel demand.

Worsening the outlook, hopes that US lawmakers would reach an agreement with the White House on an economic stimulus package dimmed late on Wednesday after President Donald Trump accused Democrats of holding up a compromise deal.

“The resurgence in coronavirus cases is seeing the U.S. motorist increasingly putting the brakes on. This makes the negotiations on a U.S. stimulus package even more important,” ANZ Research said in a note.

NAB’s Shaw said even if a Covid-19 relief package was approved, it would likely give oil prices only a temporary lift.

“It might improve the demand tone for a week or two, but with the coronavirus spread accelerating there are headwinds there,” he said.

