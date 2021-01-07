Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Business News / Oil touches fresh 11-month highs after US inventory fall

Oil touches fresh 11-month highs after US inventory fall

Wednesday’s storming of the US Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump appeared to have little impact, while a slight rise in global equities suggested investors believed President-elect Joe Biden would be empowered to spend more freely.

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 19:00 IST

By Reuters| Posted by Mallika Soni, New York

Oil prices have been supported this week by a pledge by Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest oil exporter, to cut output by an additional 1 million barrels per day (bpd) in February and March. (Reuters/ File photo)

Oil prices were steady on Thursday after hitting fresh 11-month highs on a fall in US stockpiles and in the wake of a pledge by Saudi Arabia to cut output by more than expected.

Brent crude was up 5 cents to $54.35 a barrel at 1231 GMT after touching $54.90, a fresh high not seen since before the first Covid-19 lockdowns in the West.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was up 26 cents, or 0.5% to $50.89 after touching $51.28.

Wednesday’s storming of the US Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump appeared to have little impact, while a slight rise in global equities suggested investors believed President-elect Joe Biden would be empowered to spend more freely.



Oil prices have been supported this week by a pledge by Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest oil exporter, to cut output by an additional 1 million barrels per day (bpd) in February and March.

“Saudi Arabia ...intimately knows the relationship between the oil price and the global inventory levels. Lower inventories equal higher prices,” SEB chief commodity analyst Bjarne Schieldrop said.

“The strategy of course only works if the OPEC+ (group of oil producers) stays disciplined,” he added.

UBS analysts raised their forecast for Brent to $60 per barrel by mid-year, citing the Saudi output decision.

“The Kingdom’s preemptive move suggests to us a desire to defend prices and support the oil market amid demand concerns due to extended mobility restrictions in Europe,” they said.

US crude stocks fell and fuel inventories rose, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories were down by 8 million barrels in the week to Jan. 1 to 485.5 million barrels, against a Reuters poll showing analysts expected a 2.1 million barrel fall.

The drop in crude stocks is a typical year-end occurrence as energy companies take oil out of storage to avoid tax bills.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Friends first: India adopts ‘HCQ model’ to send Covid vaccines to neighbours
by Shishir Gupta
‘Are farmers protected against Covid?’: SC asks Centre, cites Tablighi event
by Abraham Thomas
Covid-19 Why Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh are cause of concerns
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Arrested ex-Andhra minister prime accused in kidnapping case, say police
by Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

latest news

Friends first: India adopts ‘HCQ model’ to send Covid vaccines to neighbours
by Shishir Gupta
Arrested ex-Andhra minister prime accused in kidnapping case, say police
by Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Karim Benzema to stand trial in ‘sex tape’ case
by Associated Press
UAE starts trials of Russia’s Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine as cases rise
by Reuters | Posted by Srivatsan K C
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.