Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Business News / ‘OneWeb to spur rural connectivity’

‘OneWeb to spur rural connectivity’

Bharti Global, the overseas arm of Bharti Enterprises, and the UK government invested USD 1 billion in new equity in OneWeb, which has 650 low-Earth orbit satellites.

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 03:46 IST

By Ishita Guha, Livemint New Delhi

Mittal’s comments come amid the Centre’s push to enhance broadband connectivity in both urban and rural areas (Mint)

OneWeb, a broadband satellite communications company that was acquired by a consortium of investors comprising the UK government and Bharti Global, will boost rural broadband connectivity in India and other developing countries, including those in Africa, said Sunil Mittal, chairman, Bharti Enterprises.

“For rural broadband, I would say Africa, India and less developed countries will benefit from OneWeb’s satellite network. They will have the biggest benefit. For critical applications such as defence, the ministry of defence in the UK is already engaging with us because they need connectivity in very remote areas,” Mittal told Mint on Friday.

Mittal’s comments come amid the Centre’s push to enhance broadband connectivity in both urban and rural areas as remote working due to Covid-led restrictions has increased dependency on wireless networks, hurting the quality of services.

Bharti Global, the overseas arm of Bharti Enterprises, and the UK government, through the UK secretary of state for business, energy and industrial strategy, invested $1 billion in new equity in OneWeb, which has 650 low-Earth orbit satellites.

Headquartered in the UK, OneWeb filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy at the end of March after failing to secure $2 billion financing from lead shareholder SoftBank Group. The portfolio companies of Bharti Global and its units include Bharti Airtel Ltd, OneWeb, Gleneagles and Hoxton Hotels, Emtel and Hike.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

HTLS 2020: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal hopes 3rd wave may recede if trend holds
Nov 21, 2020 01:16 IST
Congress’ new internal panels include old guard
Nov 21, 2020 02:33 IST
PM Modi holds review meet to decide India’s vaccination strategy
Nov 20, 2020 22:10 IST
No VIP category should be created for Covid-19 vaccine, says Delhi CM
Nov 20, 2020 22:48 IST

latest news

‘OneWeb to spur rural connectivity’
Nov 21, 2020 03:46 IST
Gland Pharma makes a stellar market debut
Nov 21, 2020 03:30 IST
Rs 1.32 lakh crore tax garnered by government scheme
Nov 21, 2020 03:17 IST
6,608 new Covid-19 cases in Delhi, positivity rate drops to 10.59%
Nov 21, 2020 03:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.