Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Business News / ONGC shares gain following OVL’s ‘significant’ oil discovery in Colombia

ONGC shares gain following OVL’s ‘significant’ oil discovery in Colombia

ONGC Videsh Ltd, the overseas investment arm of state-owned ONGC, has made a “significant” oil discovery in an onshore block in Colombia, a company statement said on Friday.

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 12:55 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi

ONGC Videsh Limited is the operator in the onshore block in Colombia with 70 per cent stake. (Bloomberg News)

Shares of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) gained nearly 5 per cent in early trade on Monday after ONGC Videsh Ltd made a “significant” oil discovery in an onshore block in Colombia.

The stock jumped 4.61 per cent to Rs 94 on both BSE and NSE.

ONGC Videsh Ltd, the overseas investment arm of state-owned ONGC, has made a “significant” oil discovery in an onshore block in Colombia, a company statement said on Friday.

OVL struck oil while drilling an appraisal well ‘Indico-2’ in CPO-5 block in Llanos Basin of Colombia, it added.

OVL is the operator in the block with 70 per cent stake. Geopark Ltd, an independent oil and gas company focussed in Latin America, has the remaining 30 per cent interest.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Akhilesh Yadav sits on dharna outside home; over hundred SP workers held
Dec 07, 2020 13:32 IST
Govt unlikely to share draft amendments with farmers before talks: Report
Dec 07, 2020 13:44 IST
Centre has received nearly 40,000 corruption complaints related to Covid-19
Dec 07, 2020 11:13 IST
PM Modi-led Central Vista ceremony allowed, all other work on site stopped
Dec 07, 2020 12:17 IST

latest news

Gaganyaan likely to be delayed by a year due to Covid-19
Dec 07, 2020 13:45 IST
Anupam Kher’s new book will help those who are ‘bogged down by pandemic’
Dec 07, 2020 13:43 IST
Study reveals sweetened beverages affect cardio-metabolic health
Dec 07, 2020 13:46 IST
Govt unlikely to share draft amendments with farmers before talks: Report
Dec 07, 2020 13:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.