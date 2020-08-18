Sections
Home / Business News / Oracle enters race to buy TikTok’s US operations: Report

Oracle enters race to buy TikTok’s US operations: Report

Oracle was working with some US investors that already have a stake in ByteDance, including General Atlantic and Sequoia Capital, the newspaper reported, citing people briefed about the matter.

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 09:59 IST

By Reuters | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar,

Oracle was working with some US investors that already have a stake in ByteDance, including General Atlantic and Sequoia Capital. (REUTERS)

Oracle Corp has held preliminary talks with TikTok’s Chinese owner, ByteDance, and was seriously considering buying the app’s operations in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Monday.

Oracle was working with some US investors that already have a stake in ByteDance, including General Atlantic and Sequoia Capital, the newspaper reported, citing people briefed about the matter.

ByteDance and TikTok did not have a comment on the FT report, while Oracle declined to comment.

Reuters reported earlier this month that Twitter Inc had approached ByteDance to express interest in acquiring the US operations of TikTok, while Microsoft Corp was still the favorite to clinch a deal.



The Financial Times said on Monday Microsoft has also seriously considered a bid to take over TikTok’s global operations beyond the nations it outlined earlier in August.

Microsoft is particularly interested in buying TikTok in Europe and India, where it was recently banned by the Indian government after border tensions with China, the newspaper said.

But ByteDance is opposed to the idea of selling any assets beyond those in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, according to the report.

US President Donald Trump last week ordered ByteDance to divest the US operations of the video app within 90 days, ramping up pressure on the Chinese company over concerns about the safety of the personal data it handles.

General Atlantic and Sequoia Capital were not immediately available for comment.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Naseeruddin Shah calls insider-outsider debate ‘a whole lot of rubbish’
Aug 18, 2020 10:43 IST
Indian Railways shares images of plotted plants at Tirur station in Kerala
Aug 18, 2020 10:43 IST
China Sinopharm chief rules out high price for coronavirus vaccine
Aug 18, 2020 10:33 IST
Ahead of session, UP legislators, council staff to undergo Covid test
Aug 18, 2020 10:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.