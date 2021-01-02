Sections
Oxford, AstraZeneca will supply 2mn vaccine doses a week in UK: Report

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said earlier this week that only 530,000 doses of the vaccine would be ready on Monday. The Oxford team is frustrated that the poor state of the country’s manufacturing capacity has affected the pace of production, the Times of London said, citing the group member.

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 08:17 IST

By Bloomberg| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal,

The UK has ordered 100 million doses of the Oxford vaccine, according to the newspaper. (Reuters file photo)

A member of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine team expects 2 million doses will be supplied each week in the UK from the middle of January, the Times of London reported.

The UK's scientific advisers estimate that 2 million vaccinations a week are needed, on top of a lockdown including school closures, to prevent pressure on intensive-care units from exceeding the levels of the first wave, the Times reported. The UK has ordered 100 million doses of the Oxford vaccine, according to the newspaper.

The UK’s scientific advisers estimate that 2 million vaccinations a week are needed, on top of a lockdown including school closures, to prevent pressure on intensive-care units from exceeding the levels of the first wave, the Times reported. The UK has ordered 100 million doses of the Oxford vaccine, according to the newspaper.

