Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Business News / Oyo lays off around 300 more employees

Oyo lays off around 300 more employees

Oyo’s ongoing shift from a minimum business guarantee model to a revenue-sharing one requires fewer people, said one of the two people cited above, both of whom spoke on condition of anonymity.

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 06:50 IST

By Tarush Bhalla and Madhurima Nandy, Livemint Bengaluru

The second person said Oyo might cut more jobs as it looks to extend its runway. (Reuters file photo)

Oyo Hotels and Homes has laid off close to 300 employees in its operations team over the last week or so, two people aware of the matter said, as the hospitality unicorn continued to pare costs amid a slump in business.

Oyo’s ongoing shift from a minimum business guarantee model to a revenue-sharing one requires fewer people, said one of the two people cited above, both of whom spoke on condition of anonymity.

“With this, 99% of Oyo’s franchise business will be revenue sharing, with only some properties still following a minimum guarantee assurance. In a bid to also automate several processes, Oyo has introduced newer tech deployments, which created further redundancies for the laid-off staff,” the second person said.

The second person said Oyo might cut more jobs as it looks to extend its runway.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bharat Bandh largely peaceful in borders, crowd swells at protest sites
Dec 09, 2020 04:33 IST
Pfizer vaccine moves closer to getting the OK in US
Dec 09, 2020 06:32 IST
Deepak Kochhar tweaked firm’s books, says Enforcement Directorate
Dec 09, 2020 04:27 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Dec 09, 2020 05:05 IST

latest news

Detained ahead of Budgam visit, says Mehbooba Mufti
Dec 09, 2020 07:23 IST
Tough reforms difficult in India, says Niti Aayog CEO
Dec 09, 2020 07:18 IST
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Eijaz, Jasmin lock horns
Dec 09, 2020 07:16 IST
‘Need superstars like him:’ Warne wants all-rounder in India’s Test squad
Dec 09, 2020 07:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.