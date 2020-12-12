Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Business News / Pandemic increased momentum of digitisation, says NPCI COO

Pandemic increased momentum of digitisation, says NPCI COO

Chief Operating Officer (COO) of NPCI Praveena Rai said that pace of digitisation has also increased due to the regulatory framework and policies of the government and RBI.

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 14:45 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma, Kolkata

According to NPCI COO, there has been rise in digital engagements by giving reward programmes to customers. (Mint image for representation)

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), an umbrella body for retail payments and settlement, said on Saturday that the pandemic has increased the momentum of digitisation in the country.

Chief Operating Officer (COO) of NPCI Praveena Rai said that pace of digitisation has also increased due to the regulatory framework and policies of the government and RBI.

Speaking at a seminar organised by XLRI, Rai said digitisation has cut across all sections of the society.

“Digitisation has revolutionized every single aspect of life and onboarding has risen substantially. There has been gradual migration from cash to digital payments both offline and online”, Rai said.



She said now people, consumers and merchants are preferring to go digital, adding that there also has been a big growth in UPI driven by acceptance of QR.

According to her, there has been rise in digital engagements by giving reward programmes to customers.

Rai also said resolution issues have been successfully handled using artificial intelligence and chatbots.

She said that there has been clear drop in unified payment interface (UPI) adoption during the lockdown, adding that revival has taken place since.

Rai said that digitisation is also driving savings habit among the customers which is also leading to financial inclusion in the country.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

11 workers hospitalised after massive explosion in Hyderabad chemical factory
by Srinivasa Rao Apparasu | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
‘Put them behind bars’: Farmer leader on ‘anti-social’ elements in stir
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
AAP to protest outside homes of Delhi L-G, Amit Shah tomorrow over alleged MCD scam
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
India, Iran, Uzbekistan to hold first trilateral meet on Chabahar port use
by Rezaul H Laskar

latest news

Indonesia asks SpaceX to study country as venue for launch site
by Bloomberg| Posted by Mallika Soni
Indonesia asks SpaceX to study country as venue for launch Site
by Bloomberg | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Classical language courses struggle to find takers in universities of Bihar
by Megha
Taapsee Pannu’s home makeover boasts of a bicycle, wall art
by HT Entertainment Desk
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.