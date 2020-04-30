Panel submits Rs 111 lakh crore plan to revive economy

The summary report for 2019-25 was released by FM Nirmala Sitharaman on December 31. (Bloomberg)

A task force headed by economic affairs secretary Atanu Chakraborty on Wednesday has forecast an investment need of ₹111 lakh crore over the next five years to build infrastructure projects and drive economic growth.

These projects will be implemented under the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP), a first of its kind exercise, by consulting states, relevant ministries and departments. Three committees will be set up to monitor project progress, eliminate delays, and find ways to raise resources, along with a steering committee in all infrastructure ministries.

The task force made the recommendations in its final report tabled on Wednesday. It is yet to be made public. The task force was set up after PM Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day speech last year, promised to roll out an infrastructure push worth ₹100 lakh crore over five years to make India a $5 trillion economy. The summary report for 2019-25 was released by FM Nirmala Sitharaman on December 31.

“This report contains recommendations on general and sector reforms relating to key infra sectors,” a statement said.