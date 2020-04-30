Sections
Home / Business News / Panel submits Rs 111 lakh crore plan to revive economy

Panel submits Rs 111 lakh crore plan to revive economy

These projects will be implemented under the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP), a first of its kind exercise, by consulting states, relevant ministries and departments.

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 06:03 IST

By Shreya Nandi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The summary report for 2019-25 was released by FM Nirmala Sitharaman on December 31. (Bloomberg)

A task force headed by economic affairs secretary Atanu Chakraborty on Wednesday has forecast an investment need of ₹111 lakh crore over the next five years to build infrastructure projects and drive economic growth.

These projects will be implemented under the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP), a first of its kind exercise, by consulting states, relevant ministries and departments. Three committees will be set up to monitor project progress, eliminate delays, and find ways to raise resources, along with a steering committee in all infrastructure ministries.

The task force made the recommendations in its final report tabled on Wednesday. It is yet to be made public. The task force was set up after PM Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day speech last year, promised to roll out an infrastructure push worth ₹100 lakh crore over five years to make India a $5 trillion economy. The summary report for 2019-25 was released by FM Nirmala Sitharaman on December 31.

“This report contains recommendations on general and sector reforms relating to key infra sectors,” a statement said.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Nations that mandate TB vaccine may have lower Covid death rates
Apr 30, 2020 00:42 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Apr 30, 2020 04:40 IST
Areas not affected by Covid-19 mostly in rural areas: Data
Apr 30, 2020 05:53 IST
Strong link between coronavirus count, bad air: Study
Apr 30, 2020 05:54 IST

latest news

Panel submits Rs 111 lakh crore plan to revive economy
Apr 30, 2020 06:03 IST
India could be on the verge of a sovereign rating downgrade
Apr 30, 2020 05:59 IST
Glaxo to sell $3.9 billion stake in HUL
Apr 30, 2020 05:55 IST
Warships on standby to evacuate Indians
Apr 30, 2020 04:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.