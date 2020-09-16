Sections
E-Paper
Home / Business News / Parliamentary panel proposes tax incentives for startups

Parliamentary panel proposes tax incentives for startups

Jayant Sinha, the chairperson of the standing committee on finance, submitted the report to the Speaker last week. After the two-year period, the Securities Transaction Tax (STT) could be applied to CIVs to maintain revenue neutrality.

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 08:08 IST

By Rajeev Jayaswal, Hindustan Times New Delhi

“At a minimum, this should be done for at least the next two years to encourage investments during the pandemic period,” the panel said in its report. (AFP file photo. Representative image)

A parliamentary panel has recommended abolishing tax on long-term capital gains (LTCG) for investments in startups that are made through collective investment vehicles (CIVs) such as angel funds, alternate investment funds (AIFs) and limited liability partnerships (LLPs) engaged in the business of making investments.

“At a minimum, this should be done for at least the next two years to encourage investments during the pandemic period,” the panel said in its report, ‘Financing the Startup Ecosystem’. Jayant Sinha, the chairperson of the standing committee on finance, submitted the report to the Speaker last week. After the two-year period, the Securities Transaction Tax (STT) could be applied to CIVs to maintain revenue neutrality. “Investments by CIVs are transparently done and have to be done at fair market value. Thus it is easy to calculate the STT associated with these investments. This can be done in lieu of imposing LTCG on these CIVs and to make the taxation system fairer, less cumbersome, and transparent,” it said. “This will also ensure that investments in unlisted securities are on par with investments in listed securities,” it added.

Smita Goel, partner at law firm Algo Legal said, LTCG was abolished and STT was introduced in FY 2005. LTCG was re-introduced on listed equity shares and equity mutual fund units in FY 2019. This resulted in double taxation. “Abolition of LTCG tax will remove this double taxation and enable investors to choose investments based on risk and return instead of being driven by tax considerations. The loss of revenue from abolition of LTCG will be minuscule compared to the benefits generated as it will incentivise taxpayers to kick-start investment and also create jobs,” she said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Congress writes to Rajya Sabha chairman, demands four-hour debate on Covid-19
Sep 16, 2020 09:00 IST
State emblem may crown new Parliament building
Sep 16, 2020 05:09 IST
Govt hints at closed-door meet with Opposition on LAC
Sep 16, 2020 04:51 IST
‘Good’ air days over as AQI starts to spike?
Sep 16, 2020 08:27 IST

latest news

CBI books ex-HAL employee for leasing company property illegally
Sep 16, 2020 09:19 IST
Over 90,000 fresh cases of Covid-19 in last 24 hours, 1,290 deaths in India; active cases near million mark
Sep 16, 2020 09:23 IST
IIM CAT 2020 registration deadline extended till Sept 23, here’s how to apply
Sep 16, 2020 09:16 IST
Covid-19 led to global disruptions inTB testing, care
Sep 16, 2020 09:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.