Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Business News / Passenger footfall moving towards pre-Covid numbers: Hardeep Singh Puri

Passenger footfall moving towards pre-Covid numbers: Hardeep Singh Puri

“On 26 December, we had 2,27,821 domestic passengers flying on 2129 flights. There were a total of 4253 flight movements and 4,55,809 footfalls on the day. It is a steady journey towards pre-Covid numbers,” Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted.

Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 18:45 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Mallika Soni, New Delhi

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri addresses a press conference at National Media Centre, in New Delhi. (PTI)

A total of 2,27,821 domestic passengers flew on 2,129 flights on Saturday, while there were 4,253 across movements across the country and 4,55,809 footfalls on the day, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri informed on Sunday.

“On 26 December, we had 2,27,821 domestic passengers flying on 2129 flights. There were a total of 4253 flight movements and 4,55,809 footfalls on the day. It is a steady journey towards pre-Covid numbers,” the minister tweeted.

Earlier on December 1, the minister informed that the number of daily domestic passengers on flights touched 252,374 that was a new high since operations resumed on May 25 this year.

He tweeted, “Our airports and skies are busy again. The number of daily domestic passengers has crossed the 252K mark that is a new high since operations resumed on May 25, 2020. We expect to cross pre-Covid numbers by year-end. Aviation is emerging as India’s safe and efficient mode of transport in these times.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Urging Centre with folded hands...’: Kejriwal’s message from Singhu
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Trade, energy cooperation on agenda in Jaishankar’s Qatar visit
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine has ‘winning formula’: chief executive Pascal Soriot
by Agence France-Presse | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Not a good sign for alliance politics: JD(U) on Arunachal MLAs joining BJP
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

latest news

‘We’re not holidaying at Delhi’s borders, here to seek answers’, says Hannan Mollah
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Over 4.15 crore ITRs for fiscal year 2019-20 filed till December 26
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Dawood’s aide wanted for serial blast plot nabbed after 24 years
by Debashish Sarkar
Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home
by Associated Press | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.