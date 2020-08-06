Sections
Home / Business News / Paytm appoints Bhavesh Gupta as CEO of lending business

Paytm appoints Bhavesh Gupta as CEO of lending business

Under Bhavesh Gupta’s leadership, Paytm will continue to simplify, innovate, and bring new credit products to millions of Indians and SMEs in partnerships with other banks and NBFCs (non-banking financial companies), a statement said.

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 15:09 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, New Delhi

Bhavesh Gupta is the new CEO of Paytm. (Photo courtesy: https://blog.paytm.com/)

Fintech major Paytm on Thursday said it has appointed Bhavesh Gupta as the chief executive officer of its lending business.

Gupta will develop and expand Paytm’s lending services to strengthen the company’s vision of financial inclusion for 500 million Indians, a statement said.

Under his leadership, the company will continue to simplify, innovate, and bring new credit products to millions of Indians and SMEs (Small and medium enterprises) in partnerships with other banks and NBFCs (non-banking financial companies), it added.

He will report to Paytm President Amit Nayyar.



Most recently, Gupta served as the founding member and chief executive officer (CEO) of Clix Capital, earlier known as GE Capital India.

Prior to that, he was founding member and head – SME and Business Banking at IDFC First Bank and has also spent more than a decade at ICICI Bank where he played a senior role across retail banking.

“Paytm is on a mission to democratise diversified financial services in the country and access to credit for consumers and small businesses is a critical enabler to fulfil their ambitions and wishes.

“We are very excited to welcome Bhavesh, whose experience would help us accelerate our goals. I look forward to working closely with him to expand our lending business further along with our esteemed banks and NBFC partners,” Paytm President Amit Nayyar said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Punjab-origin businessman banned for false UK tax returns
Aug 06, 2020 16:34 IST
Chinese court sentences Canadian to death for making drugs
Aug 06, 2020 16:31 IST
Introduction of strength training has worked wonders: Maymol Rocky
Aug 06, 2020 16:35 IST
Amit Shah’s tribute to Sushma Swaraj underlines qualities that will ‘inspire generations’ to come
Aug 06, 2020 16:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.