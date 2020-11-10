Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Business News / Paytm introduces Payout Links for businesses, enables money transfer sans collecting bank details

Paytm introduces Payout Links for businesses, enables money transfer sans collecting bank details

Paytm Payout is driven by APIs on Paytm for Business Dashboard to make bulk payments to bank accounts, UPI addresses, and Paytm Wallets instantly.

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 17:22 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, New Delhi

Small vendors on street sides are accepting PayTM as a mode of payment in New Delhi. (Saumya Khandelwal/HT PHOTO)

Fintech major Paytm on Tuesday launched ‘Payout Links’ for businesses, enabling them to instantly process payouts to customers, employees and vendors without collecting their bank details. Payout Links offer seamless payment integration for businesses to quickly send incentives and refunds to customers through a simple payout link, a statement said. Removing the need to store thousands of bank details, the facility benefits partnered SMEs in diverse sectors such as gaming, e-commerce, retail, export and manufacturing, to transfer salaries, vendor payments, commissions and gratification instantly, it added.

The sender can create Paytm Payout Links and share with the receiver. The receiver needs to open the link and is then provided a list of saved accounts such as Paytm Wallet, Paytm UPI and connected bank accounts that can be chosen to receive money instantly. Paytm Payout Links - a new initiative under Paytm Payout - also enables the receiver to exercise greater control in choosing exactly which account to receive the funds in, as well as maintain the privacy of his bank details, the statement said.

“Our objective is to empower businesses with a simple, seamless and automated process that helps in streamlining payments and help them with solutions that make business banking simple, flexible and efficient. This service helps businesses reduce cash transactions, maintain better records, avoid errors and delays,” a Paytm spokesperson said.

Paytm Payout Links is extremely user friendly, intuitive and is easy to integrate with the present operations of a company, the spokesperson added.

Paytm Payout is driven by APIs on Paytm for Business Dashboard to make bulk payments to bank accounts, UPI addresses, and Paytm Wallets instantly. The facility helps businesses adopt an automated payment mechanism, and has grown to process payments upwards of Rs 1,660 crore per month. Companies like Pidilite Industries, Schneider Electric and Havmor Icecreams Pvt Ltd are regular users of Paytm Payout, the statement said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar Election 2020: No dispute regarding NDA leader in Bihar, says state BJP chief
Nov 10, 2020 17:32 IST
Bihar: BJP wins Hajipur, Darbhanga and Keoti, becomes single-largest party
Nov 10, 2020 17:26 IST
Bihar Live: Tejasvi Surya congratulates PM Modi ahead of results
Nov 10, 2020 17:31 IST
Repeated attempts being made to bring bilateral issues into SCO agenda: PM
Nov 10, 2020 16:01 IST

latest news

UAE to spend $41 mn to develop technology to grow food in arid regions
Nov 10, 2020 17:34 IST
Atal Tunnel the way to income generation through homestays: HP govt
Nov 10, 2020 17:33 IST
More clean-up marshals to be deployed in Mumbai during Diwali to ensure people follow Covid-19 rules
Nov 10, 2020 17:33 IST
Mumbai: More clean-up marshals to be deployed during festival to ensure adherence to Covid-19 rules
Nov 10, 2020 17:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.