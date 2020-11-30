Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Business News / Paytm Money to allow investors to participate in public listings

Paytm Money to allow investors to participate in public listings

The platform will also offer an interface to help users change, cancel or reapply the bids within the IPO window. It will also aim to introduce features that will allow investors to track upcoming IPOs, view company history, download the draft prospectus, and check the performance of past IPOs.

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 02:14 IST

By Tarush Bhalla, Hindustan Times Bengaluru

Paytm Money will enable investors to instantly apply for the latest IPOs from their UPI ID-linked bank accounts and complete the application process in three-four days. (HT Photo)

Paytm Money, the wealth management arm of One97 Communications Ltd, will allow users to invest and participate in upcoming initial public offerings (IPOs) in India on its platform, it said on Sunday.

Paytm Money will enable investors to instantly apply for the latest IPOs from their UPI ID-linked bank accounts and complete the application process in three-four days.

The platform will also offer an interface to help users change, cancel or reapply the bids within the IPO window. It will also aim to introduce features that will allow investors to track upcoming IPOs, view company history, download the draft prospectus, and check the performance of past IPOs. This service will be available both on the Paytm Money app and the website.

“The Indian startup ecosystem has a growing appetite for entering the capital market. Now more companies want to raise capital from a broader set of investors with a public listing. Investors are also increasingly willing to diversify their portfolio. This presents a big opportunity and we intend to make the process more accessible. In the near future, we plan to launch IPO funding, derivatives trading, margin finance, and a host of other value-added features to make investing seamless and convenient,” said Varun Sridhar, chief executive officer, Paytm Money.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Rise in pollution, dip in mercury likely from first week of December: IMD
Nov 29, 2020 23:58 IST
Agencies crack down on Covid-19 home isolation violators
Nov 30, 2020 00:07 IST
‘Regretting...’: Cong MP Anand Sharma clarifies after seeming to praise PM
Nov 30, 2020 00:23 IST
Madhya Pradesh teen objects to uploading sister’s pic online, gets killed
Nov 29, 2020 23:52 IST

latest news

CBI retains officer to handle Dabholkar case
Nov 30, 2020 02:43 IST
I never socialized & I still don’t. I guess each one of us has a core: Yami
Nov 30, 2020 02:46 IST
SII to sue man over claims of Covishield side effects
Nov 30, 2020 02:29 IST
Room tariffs zoom at  weekend  getaways
Nov 30, 2020 02:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.