Sections
E-Paper
Home / Business News / Paytm’s IPL cashback plan is back

Paytm’s IPL cashback plan is back

On 18 September, Google removed the Paytm and Paytm First Games from its Play Store, citing violation of its guidelines on gambling. The Paytm app was restored after the company complied with the platform’s rules.

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 05:35 IST

By Tarush Bhalla, Mint Bengaluru

Paytm had earlier claimed that the cashback feature was the reason why Google dropped it from its PlayStore. (Hemant Mishra/Mint File Photo )

Paytm on Monday brought back the cricket-led cashback scheme it removed from its app last week amid a fracas with Google.

Paytm had earlier claimed that the cashback feature was the reason why Google dropped it from its PlayStore. However, Google said cashbacks do not violate its policies but linking to an external website where users enter paid tournaments to win real money does.

“While we remain firm in our stance on the action taken by Google, we have made a few changes to our promotions so that our cricket celebrations with you continue uninterrupted. The essence of ‘Paytm Cricket League’ remains the same—you get surprise cricket player stickers on each transaction and earn cashback on collecting them,” Paytm said in a blog post on Monday.

On 18 September, Google removed the Paytm and Paytm First Games from its Play Store, citing violation of its guidelines on gambling. The Paytm app was restored after the company complied with the platform’s rules.

“Our users can be assured that Paytm has never been involved in anything that can be considered betting or gambling. We believe such arbitrary actions and accusatory labelling go against the laws of our country and acceptable norms of fair competition by arbitrarily depriving our users of innovative services,” Paytm said.

Through its ‘Paytm cricket league’ cashback, Paytm claims its users can earn ‘Paytm cricket player stickers’, and add them to their album on the app. On completing player sticker related milestones, Paytm users will be eligible to get cashback up to Rs1,000.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Eye on China, India goes for Heron tech upgrade, missile-firing Guardian drones
Sep 29, 2020 01:00 IST
Open to one more stimulus if necessary: Nirmala Sitharaman
Sep 29, 2020 03:12 IST
India’s fiscal federalism crisis is not the pandemic’s creation
Sep 29, 2020 05:04 IST
BJP plans farm outreach to counter Oppn’s drive
Sep 29, 2020 02:41 IST

latest news

Horoscope Today: What’s in store for your zodiac sign on September 27
Sep 29, 2020 05:58 IST
Tata courts investors for digi platform
Sep 29, 2020 05:53 IST
‘It’s like God has no sympathy’: California residents face fire anguish again
Sep 29, 2020 05:51 IST
Microsoft says Office 365, teams, other online services down
Sep 29, 2020 05:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.