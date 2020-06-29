Sections
Home / Business News / Petrol, diesel prices go up again after a day’s pause

Petrol, diesel prices go up again after a day’s pause

The daily increase in fuel rates started on June 7 as oil companies resumed daily revision in prices in line with costs after ending an 82-day gap.

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 07:12 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A petrol pump employee wearing a face mask while attending to a customer in Trinagar, New Delhi on Tuesday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

State-run oil marketing companies raised the prices of petrol and diesel on Monday, a day after there was no hike in rates that were increased continuously for three weeks.

Auto fuel prices were not hiked on Sunday for the first time since June 7 when oil marketing companies resumed the daily revision of rates after 82 days.

In Delhi, petrol will now cost Rs 80.43 per litre after an increase by 0.05 paise and diesel remained costlier at Rs 80.53 for every litre after its rate was raised by 13 paise. On Saturday, petrol was priced at Rs 80.38 for every litre and diesel at Rs 80.40 per litre in Delhi.

Also read: Here’s how to check the latest petrol, diesel rates



The rate of diesel was at its peak on October 16, 2018, when its price had climbed to Rs 75.69 per litre in Delhi. The highest ever petrol price was on October 4, 2018, when it was sold Rs 84 a litre in Delhi.



Since June 7, when oil marketing companies resumed the daily revision, petrol and diesel prices have gone up by almost Rs 10 for every litre across the country.

However, the price of petrol was not raised on June 17.

The daily increase in fuel rates started on June 7 as oil companies resumed daily revision in prices in line with costs after ending an 82-day gap.

The freeze in rates this year was imposed in mid-March soon after the government raised excise duty on petrol and diesel to shore up additional finances.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

In Single-day record, global Covid-19 cases surge to 189,077: WHO
Jun 29, 2020 07:56 IST
China’ security law to establish ‘red lines’ for Hong Kong, adviser says
Jun 29, 2020 07:53 IST
Starbucks latest to say it will pause social media ads on Facebook
Jun 29, 2020 07:50 IST
Covid-19 death toll drops to 5 in New York, once the US epicenter
Jun 29, 2020 07:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.